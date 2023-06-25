Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandPutting Chorus Type 300 ONT into Bridge Mode?
SmurfHk

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306063 25-Jun-2023 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Hi

Hopefully I’m posting in the right forum here otherwise could admins please move it, thanks!

Whilst the note below might suggest I know what I’m doing it’s more due to terminology scavenged from many frustrating hours on websites than misguided knowledge on my part, so please bin bear with me.

We very recently had Fibre (NOW) installed and have the Internet running OK using the NOW instructions for customers after December 2021 ie PPPoE, with VID 10 in the IPTV Tab of my (own) ASUS RT-AX86U Router. Oddly I had to use LAN2 port of the Chorus Type 300 ONT before it worked.

Based on a successful setup I’ve used overseas, I also tried to set up a VPN server on the ASUS so I could access the Router and my LAN remotely, but it is not working, I suspect due to the ONT and Router creating a Double NAT? The error message in the VPN Server Page is “The wireless router currently uses a private WAN IP address (192.168.x.x, 10.x.x.x or 172.16.x.x). Please refer to the FAQ and set up the port forwarding”

I believe (correct me if I’m wrong) that you can actually log in to the ONT but if so, can you set the ONT (it’s a Chorus Type 300) to bridge mode only by yourself? Or does Chorus need to set this? I tried NOW support and they said do the port forwarding but you’d need to do that in the ONT anyway. Simplest solution seems to the Bridge (bypass) setting?

I understand I could possibly get the VPN working using a port forward but prefer not to go that route if it’s even possible doing port forwards in the ONT.

Finally the Chorus ONT (printed on the box) says it is accessible on 192.168.1.254; my ASUS is set to 192.168.47.1 so it’s on a separate subnet. Should I try on the same subnet as the ONT?

Sorry for the long post but wanted to relay all the details.

Cheers

k

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
cyril7
8915 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3094655 25-Jun-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi the issue is not the ONT it's a pure L2 device, the issue is by default NOW use CG-NAT that is causing the double Nat, contact them and request a public IP, there may be a extra cost for that.

Cyril

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
SmurfHk

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3094658 25-Jun-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Wow super quick response thanks Cyril !

Oh that’s a bit disappointing, was hoping for a simple fix that didn’t involve additional cost.
I’ll inquire about it.

For future reference do any other ISPs (eg Spark which my Mum used to use, read some other websites which suggest yes) offer this Bridge mode to make config simpler (in case I want to change ISPs later)?

BarTender
3486 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094666 25-Jun-2023 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Look for ISPs that only offer CGNAT (Carrier Grade NAT) or give you a real IP address, and then also offer a Static IP address.

 

This thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969

 

Does talk about the DHCP/PPPoE and voice options, and I saw that @Behodar did talk about adding CGNAT in as part of having a comparison table.

 

I know Spark still gives out real IP addresses via DHCP and then offers a Static IP and I am not sure if Voyager still do, 2D used to but don't anymore.

 

But the question you need to ask is "Do I receive a real IP address static or dynamic or am I behind a CGNAT connection and need to pay for a fully static IP?" as it is nothing to do with your ONT and everything to do with your ISP.




and




Behodar
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094668 25-Jun-2023 12:19
Send private message quote this post

Bwahahaha... I was JUST in the middle of posting an update to that thread when the "BarTender has mentioned you" notification came in!

RunningMan
7573 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094672 25-Jun-2023 12:25
Send private message quote this post

SmurfHk:
For future reference do any other ISPs (eg Spark which my Mum used to use, read some other websites which suggest yes) offer this Bridge mode to make config simpler (in case I want to change ISPs later)?

 

With some very rare exceptions (which are going to disappear soon) EVERY SINGLE ISP has the ONT in bridge mode. Ignore what you've learnt from overseas, it doesn't apply. Your issue has nothing to do with the mode of the ONT - it's that your ISP is not giving you a public IPv4 address (i.e they use CG-NAT - Carrier Grade Network Address Translation).

 

The rare exception is if the ONT is used in residential gateway mode on a hyperfibre connection instead of a CPE router. This (quite uncommon) product is depreciated by Chorus and being phased out.

SmurfHk

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3094689 25-Jun-2023 13:19
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone seems like I was totally barking up the wrong tree with Bridge Mode (I thought it was configurable as it’s not a dumb ONT it appears to have Wi-Fi and an admin page).

 

I will inquire with the ISP as suggested. Reviewing their response to my query about them contacting Chorus or changing it themself they did come back and say they don’t deal with VPNs or port forwarding but offer Static IP as.an additional $5 Monthly charge.

 

k.

RunningMan
7573 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094691 25-Jun-2023 13:21
Send private message quote this post

NOW's info on CG-NAT and what to do if it is an issue

 

https://www.nownz.co.nz/support/technical-support/broadband-help/public-ip-address/ 



SmurfHk

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3094695 25-Jun-2023 13:35
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

NOW's info on CG-NAT and what to do if it is an issue

 

https://www.nownz.co.nz/support/technical-support/broadband-help/public-ip-address/ 

 

 

Thank you very much - I did read it a while back but it now makes much more sense in the context of the advise and commentary above.

 

EDIT - is a public IP address different from a static IP? ie if I go back to NOW can I just ask for the former and it’ll do what I want it to do?

 

EDIT2

 

above @Bartender said 

 

But the question you need to ask is "Do I receive a real IP address static or dynamic or am I behind a CGNAT connection and need to pay for a fully static IP?" as it is nothing to do with your ONT and everything to do with your ISP.

 

As such if what @Cyril mentioned that NOW IS CG-NAT then I have to ask for a Static IP, is that correct?

 

 

Behodar
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094697 25-Jun-2023 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Yes, public and static are different, although your ISP may "bundle" one with the other (i.e. if you ask for public, you might get static anyway).

quickymart
10482 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3094703 25-Jun-2023 13:56
Send private message quote this post

If they told you talk to Chorus about it, that's definitely barking up the wrong tree.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Today's Top Picks for Our Readers:
Recommended by Recommended by NetLine






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 