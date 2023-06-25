Hi



We very recently had Fibre (NOW) installed and have the Internet running OK using the NOW instructions for customers after December 2021 ie PPPoE, with VID 10 in the IPTV Tab of my (own) ASUS RT-AX86U Router. Oddly I had to use LAN2 port of the Chorus Type 300 ONT before it worked.



Based on a successful setup I’ve used overseas, I also tried to set up a VPN server on the ASUS so I could access the Router and my LAN remotely, but it is not working, I suspect due to the ONT and Router creating a Double NAT? The error message in the VPN Server Page is “The wireless router currently uses a private WAN IP address (192.168.x.x, 10.x.x.x or 172.16.x.x). Please refer to the FAQ and set up the port forwarding”



I believe (correct me if I’m wrong) that you can actually log in to the ONT but if so, can you set the ONT (it’s a Chorus Type 300) to bridge mode only by yourself? Or does Chorus need to set this? I tried NOW support and they said do the port forwarding but you’d need to do that in the ONT anyway. Simplest solution seems to the Bridge (bypass) setting?



I understand I could possibly get the VPN working using a port forward but prefer not to go that route if it’s even possible doing port forwards in the ONT.



Finally the Chorus ONT (printed on the box) says it is accessible on 192.168.1.254; my ASUS is set to 192.168.47.1 so it’s on a separate subnet. Should I try on the same subnet as the ONT?



