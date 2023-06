On the ONT that Chorus installed in my home, i found a label with details such as WIFI name (Chorus_xxxxx) and Password.

Spark also provided a WIFI router modem that connects by cable to the ONT. This is the WIFI that I've been connecting to.

The ONT's WIFI name doesn't show up on the list of WIFI networks available on my computer or smartphones.

Is the WIFI on the ONT for maintenance use by Chorus