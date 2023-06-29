Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Connection Speed requirements
I have had full speed fibre for quite a while (since it came out), but our household has changed quite a bit and I'm wondering whether its still "necessary".

 

We don't download a lot of files, almost all traffic is streaming, whether its live TV (TVNZ+ app), youtube or streaming service. There could be up to about 3 or 4 devices connected / streaming at once but it would normally be 2 max (our main tv and daughters ipad).

 

With the recent price jumps (just got the email from Skinny), its made me look at whether or not a slower plan will work in our situation?

 

Looking for advise / experiences of other with similar requirements

 

Thanks

 

Sen

Even with 4 devices streaming 4K you'd likely not notice anything on a 100/30 connection. I say likely because with 4K it is recommended to have 25Mbps per stream as a guide, though its often less (from what Ive seen with Netflix and YouTube).

 

In typical usage you'll not notice much of a difference, if any difference, at all. If it were just web browsing then even 30/10 would be fine. And at that speed, 1 stream (maybe 2) would be good to go too.

 

If you're looking at 300/100 you are going to be fine.

 

In your situation I'd be thinking: Worst case its a month - we try it if it doesnt work we switch back. This is assuming you're not switching to a different provider and therefore a 12mth lock in. Even then, they'd let you upgrade without a penalty (downgrade may be different).

 
 
 
 

You would need to have 10-12 4K streams running concurrently before you saturated a 300/100 plan. This would still leave overhead for browsing on a computer.

 

The reality is that 300/100 is ample for 95% of home plans.

