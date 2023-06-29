Hi folks

I have had full speed fibre for quite a while (since it came out), but our household has changed quite a bit and I'm wondering whether its still "necessary".

We don't download a lot of files, almost all traffic is streaming, whether its live TV (TVNZ+ app), youtube or streaming service. There could be up to about 3 or 4 devices connected / streaming at once but it would normally be 2 max (our main tv and daughters ipad).

With the recent price jumps (just got the email from Skinny), its made me look at whether or not a slower plan will work in our situation?

Looking for advise / experiences of other with similar requirements

Thanks

Sen