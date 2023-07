Has anyone succesfully run their ONT off PoE? I've got an "12V 2A" PoE splitter from AliExpress, but the ONT won't even power on with it.

(note: ONT is a Huawei, we are in a UFF/Tuatahi area)

Why - because you'll ask - the ONT is in the house, all the interesting IT gear is in the garage, I'd love to power the ONT off the same UPS as everything else.