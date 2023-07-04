Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus UFB install questions - rural, trenching, adding low voltage
phrozenpenguin

716 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306214 4-Jul-2023 23:03
I'm in the process of getting UFB installed to a rural property and have a few questions - it has been a while since I last did this and it was with Enable, not Chorus.

 

The ideal route from the point where the Chorus point is at the boundary is along the side of the section (on edge of shared road that goes to 3 houses) before curving right to cross a the driveway and into the garage. This would be gravel, not tarmac.

 

Another option may be to utilise the existing copper connection route (not sure if this is in conduit)? If they did this am I likely to lose the copper connection (if they use it as a draw wire)? They may be able to get to the ?dmarc (box on house with copper in) but then the internal wiring is not in conduit; I think the CAT5e (used as telephone cable) internally goes up the wall and between two floors - not in conduit.

 

I have been reading a bunch of the Chorus PDFs but am not sure what to expect. The Chorus tech has to drive 2 hours to get to this property so I want to do as much as I can to ensure it is done efficiently as well as properly. 

 

Some other questions

 

  • if they trench am I likely to be able to drop in an additional cable e.g. ethernet or direct bury low voltage cable? We would like to get some power to the boundary, very close to where the fibre point is! Happy to help with digging if we get this!
  • if they trench will they use conduit or direct bury? If they direct bury, how strong/reliable is this?
  • is there anything I can or should do to get ready or setup?

quickymart
10515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3100010 4-Jul-2023 23:21
I highly doubt they will dig a trench for you - but you can always dig one yourself and drop in the green pipe in the process (with a draw-wire), which may make the install a little easier for them.

 

If you don't want to dig a trench (I'm assuming your existing copper line is underground) they will follow that pathway as closely as possible.

 

They may be able to use the existing copper line as a draw wire depending on the setup, but once they do the fibre line will be the one you're connected to.

 
 
 
 

phrozenpenguin

716 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100018 4-Jul-2023 23:47
quickymart:

 

I highly doubt they will dig a trench for you - but you can always dig one yourself and drop in the green pipe in the process (with a draw-wire), which may make the install a little easier for them.

 

If you don't want to dig a trench (I'm assuming your existing copper line is underground) they will follow that pathway as closely as possible.

 

They may be able to use the existing copper line as a draw wire depending on the setup, but once they do the fibre line will be the one you're connected to.

 

 

Hmm, I thought I read about them trenching in one of the many documents, but may be wrong.

 

Yes our existing copper line is underground to a ?demarc on the side of the house. Then it goes internally but is not in conduit. How far would Chorus likely follow this? If they can install the fibre ETP instead of the copper ?demarc AND use the existing copper/ethernet cable as draw wires then that could work. But I don't want to loose the copper connection if possible...until we KNOW fibre is all sorted. The existing copper line goes under a landscaped garden and a deck and a pathway so not great to dig up!

Wheelbarrow01
1383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3100020 5-Jul-2023 00:13
There's too many variables to provide an answer online - now watch me attempt to do it anyway 🤣

 

It very much depends on what the installer finds when he arrives at the property. It also depends on how the property has been categorised - your address could be listed as FIAD (fibre in a day [single appointment]), or ABC (Agree, Build, Connect) - which happens over a number of appointments.

 

In your situation, ABC would likely be the most suitable option as you'd meet a scoper onsite to work out the best approach based on the site, and you can agree on how the work can be done. Next the build crew (if required) will turn up to carry out the civil work from the boundary to the side of the dwelling, and in the 3rd appointment the ONT install and actual connection will take place.

 

Having said that, 3 appointments could be considered an inconvenience for all parties given your reported location.

 

You mention a shared road - if it's a private ROW that your dwelling is a party to, Chorus may be obligated to build network to the boundary of the other 3 dwellings/sections at the same time. While not a bad thing, it does complicate the work and almost guarantees it will need to be done via the ABC method above.

 

The standard installation methods in order of preference are:

 

     

  1. Aerial - not an option here as we only do aerial like for like (ie if the copper is already aerially fed)
  2. Existing conduit - could be an option depending on distance and number/degree of any bends in the existing conduit. Condition of the conduit is also a factor (crushed/blocked/flooded). If using the existing duct is possible, the copper will almost certainly need to be removed and/or used as a draw wire. This is of little consequence now - on June 1 this year, Chorus invoked Copper Stop-Sell everywhere UFB fibre is available. This means if any property has fibre to the boundary, the occupant cannot request to connect a new (or reconnect a dormant) copper connection - they must connect to fibre or choose another option (fixed wireless, satellite etc).
  3. Surface mount cabling - could also be possible - even for only part of the route - if a suitable fence etc exists.
  4. Trenching - the least preferred option, and given the lack of concrete or asphalt, it would likely be soft surface shallow trenching using a chainsaw-like device, not a full open trench. In a rural setting, if shallow trenching is used we'd likely drop in a ruggedised cable without a conduit (except where crossing under a gravel driveway etc)
  5. Some installs may require a combination of the methods above depending on topography.

 

If you want an open trench into which you wish to place other services, you'd need to arrange this yourself. You can certainly place other services in a communal trench as long as the separation criteria are met:

 

• If power is in the same trench, this should be laid at least 100mm deeper than our Chorus network, with protection material laid in between.
• Gas and water and other services must be at least 300mm away (horizontally) from the power and comms lines, preferably in a separate trench.

 

More info on Trenching: https://www.chorus.co.nz/docs/develop-with-chorus/chorus-npd-guide-to-lead-ins-and-trenching.pdf 

 

 

 

 




Wheelbarrow01
1383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3100022 5-Jul-2023 00:23
This may also help:

 




phrozenpenguin

716 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100023 5-Jul-2023 00:31
@Wheelbarrow01 that is super useful, thanks. Very concise way to explain the myriad of docs I was reading.

 

In particular the "stop sell" was useful because it means there is no point me being precious about the existing copper connection as I won't be able to use it as a backup in the future if needed.

 

I suspect we will be 2) or 4) or a combo.

 

Perhaps you can help with the "other" half of the piece, from the external ETP to where we want the ONT internally. If method 2) is used then the ETP would be in the same place as copper. That is on a bedroom wall and we do not want the ONT just through the wall. The existing copper goes up the wall and horizontally between floors and then is available in the roof space. So if existing cat5e can be used as a draw wire then everything should be good. If it can't and it needs a "proper" duct then that is limiting. 

 

When the fibre is in the roofspace it can "easily" get to where we want to get it to. Appreciate it is hard to offer advise over the internet, and the above might not even make sense, but any input appreciated. One visit compared to three is much better all round!

