I'm in the process of getting UFB installed to a rural property and have a few questions - it has been a while since I last did this and it was with Enable, not Chorus.

The ideal route from the point where the Chorus point is at the boundary is along the side of the section (on edge of shared road that goes to 3 houses) before curving right to cross a the driveway and into the garage. This would be gravel, not tarmac.

Another option may be to utilise the existing copper connection route (not sure if this is in conduit)? If they did this am I likely to lose the copper connection (if they use it as a draw wire)? They may be able to get to the ?dmarc (box on house with copper in) but then the internal wiring is not in conduit; I think the CAT5e (used as telephone cable) internally goes up the wall and between two floors - not in conduit.

I have been reading a bunch of the Chorus PDFs but am not sure what to expect. The Chorus tech has to drive 2 hours to get to this property so I want to do as much as I can to ensure it is done efficiently as well as properly.

Some other questions