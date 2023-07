Are your fibre and copper feeds separate? In our area, the poles carry both copper cables and the fibre cables, so the big ugly poles won't become redundant even when no-one is left using copper.

Undergrounding any service is generally expensive everywhere, although $375k does seem extreme! I got a quote from PowerCo in my area to take power cables a distance of just of 1 metre from the pole to the boundary of my property, which was going to cost just over $6k. I would then have to pay an electrician to take it from the boundary to the house and connect it up. I decided it wasn't worth it.