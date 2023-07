When I phone my doctor's surgery I get the ubiquitous 'Press 1 for abc, press 2 for xyz', etc. If I am using my mobile phone, this process works as expected, but if I use my portable DECT phone the PABX happily ignores my key presses and drones on with its menu. The problem does not occur with any other phone number answered by a PABX. What might be the cause of this intriguing issue?

Equipment: Pamasonic DECT phone connected to an AVM FritzBox modem using fibre Broadband telephony.