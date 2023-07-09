Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seeking feedback on Starlink Priority vs. Normal subscription
#306271 9-Jul-2023 22:33
Hello,

 

I am reaching out to gather insights about managing high-volume internet connectivity in a rural setting using Starlink. Currently, our household is subscribed to Starlink's 1TB priority plan. This subscription is responsible for handling all our internet traffic, from everyday activities such as YouTube, Netflix, and gaming, which are primarily utilized by my children and do not necessarily require prioritized, costly data.

 

For my professional needs, I require a dependable and high-quality internet connection for numerous online meetings and data transfers. I'm contemplating setting up sync processes to create local copies of my work files, initially around 15-20 TB, with an expected increment of at least 2-3 TB per month moving forward. Unfortunately, Starlink does not provide data classification features, which could help differentiate between high and low-priority internet traffic.

 

In addition to the Starlink options, I am also considering a potentially 4G or, if I'm fortunate enough, a 5G connection using a proper outdoor modem such as ZyXel NR7101 or NR7102 or similar. However, we are outside the 5G and mostly even 4G coverage so this is just pure luck if it works.

 

Considering the above, I find myself torn between a few potential solutions:

 

     

  1.  

    Maintain the current Starlink priority plan and add a normal Starlink subscription. This would involve installing two dishes and managing two distinct connections.

     

  2.  

    Downgrade to a single normal Starlink subscription and channel all the traffic through this.

     

  3.  

    Test and potentially implement a 4G / 5G solution using a proper outdoor modem.

     

 

At present, I'm inclined towards the second option if the priority subscription does not offer any significant advantages. Therefore, I would appreciate hearing from anyone with experiences or insights concerning the comparative benefits of the priority and normal Starlink subscriptions.

 

Thank you in advance for your time and your valuable input. I look forward to hearing your experiences and advice.

  #3101766 9-Jul-2023 22:40
I'd say go for option 2.

 

The Starlink 1TB limit is a soft limit and speed restrictions will only apply for regions that are "waitlist" in status (check this map for reference).




