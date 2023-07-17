Hello guys, my location is auckland CBD. My experience is always bad when I play face it csgo, everything is laggy despite having less than 30ping when connecting to sydny or Melbourne servers, I can even hear my voice when I replay the demo being disconnected. I tried voyager, Vodafone fiber and I have the same experience. Laggy sprays, 0 hit registration, a lot of input delay and lag. For the love of God can someone tell me what's going on here, is it going to be always like this if I play face it from New Zealand auckland? Any good level 10 player here from auckland, can you tell me what ISP you use and where do you live exactly?



Any other ISP that is superior than Vodafone and voyager and is very good at specifically csgo face it? It will be great to know.



BTW I use cable connection, no one uses the internet other than me. My operating system is free from makware or software using the internet. It's simply the face it servers being so so bad.





Sorry for the repost mods