Best ISP for csgo faceit from NZ
Wilder

#306382 17-Jul-2023 22:40
Hello guys, my location is auckland CBD. My experience is always bad when I play face it csgo, everything is laggy despite having less than 30ping when connecting to sydny or Melbourne servers, I can even hear my voice when I replay the demo being disconnected. I tried voyager, Vodafone fiber and I have the same experience. Laggy sprays, 0 hit registration, a lot of input delay and lag. For the love of God can someone tell me what's going on here, is it going to be always like this if I play face it from New Zealand auckland? Any good level 10 player here from auckland, can you tell me what ISP you use and where do you live exactly?

Any other ISP that is superior than Vodafone and voyager and is very good at specifically csgo face it? It will be great to know.

BTW I use cable connection, no one uses the internet other than me. My operating system is free from makware or software using the internet. It's simply the face it servers being so so bad.


Sorry for the repost mods

jarledb
Webhead
  #3105268 17-Jul-2023 22:43
Please don't post across several forums. I have removed the post in the gaming forum now.




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3105270 17-Jul-2023 22:55
Your problem is nothing to do with your ISP choice but something locally on your network where it be router, your computer, software on your computer etc. CS:GO runs nicely even on higher latency connections. Ping means nothing, packet loss is what it sounds like you're experiencing here.

 

First off, you have to give more details on your setup - what we care about is your router especially and if your internet drops during these "lag spikes" and what basic troubleshooting you've done outside of blaming your ISP?




Wilder

  #3105273 17-Jul-2023 23:03
michaelmurfy:

Your problem is nothing to do with your ISP choice but something locally on your network where it be router, your computer, software on your computer etc. CS:GO runs nicely even on higher latency connections. Ping means nothing, packet loss is what it sounds like you're experiencing here.


First off, you have to give more details on your setup - what we care about is your router especially and if your internet drops during these "lag spikes" and what basic troubleshooting you've done outside of blaming your ISP?



I tried the basic Vodafone router that comes free, I also got basic voyager Vodafone that comes free with it. Is there a noticeable big difference when you buy a more advanced router that you can tweak to make connection stable with no dropped packets?

Tell me what else can I do. Reminder, this happens on faceit mainly , community servers are fine more and less. I need someone experienced with csgo (global or faceit level 9+ ) to tell me their experience, some new inexperienced players are playing and not knowing how cs works.



michaelmurfy
cat
  #3105276 17-Jul-2023 23:10
Wilder: Tell me what else can I do. Reminder, this happens on faceit mainly , community servers are fine more and less. I need someone experienced with csgo (global or faceit level 9+ ) to tell me their experience, some new inexperienced players are playing and not knowing how cs works.

 

Nobody can help you here with such limited information but I can tell you now the problem is fully on your end. "gaming" routers are more or less placebos that do nothing but drain your pocket of money.

 

Either you've annoyed somebody and you're on the firing line of a DDOS or the server you're connecting to has problems. ISP's here in NZ are totally fine for gaming and are pretty much equal bar a few ms ping.

 

Explain what basic troubleshooting you've done...




Wilder

  #3105279 17-Jul-2023 23:23
michaelmurfy:

Wilder: Tell me what else can I do. Reminder, this happens on faceit mainly , community servers are fine more and less. I need someone experienced with csgo (global or faceit level 9+ ) to tell me their experience, some new inexperienced players are playing and not knowing how cs works.


Nobody can help you here with such limited information but I can tell you now the problem is fully on your end. "gaming" routers are more or less placebos that do nothing but drain your pocket of money.


Either you've annoyed somebody and you're on the firing line of a DDOS or the server you're connecting to has problems. ISP's here in NZ are totally fine for gaming and are pretty much equal bar a few ms ping.


Explain what basic troubleshooting you've done...



If the issue is dropped packets, should’ve it affect community servers and tdm the same way it is affecting faceit servers ? Im starting to think the issue is with ISP routing to faceit servers to have this issue. There is no trouble shooting other than using wired fiber connection and nothing else using the internet other than the game. I tried fresh clean operating system with nothing but cs/faceit and the issue remains.

Why are you so sure this issue im having is internal? I have tried different gaming cafes and the issue remains. I confirmed the lag by replying the demos and managed to hear my voice getting disconnected randomly. This is why im saying its the ISP. Are there any tests you want me to run to verify this?

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3105281 17-Jul-2023 23:35
Well you're basically blaming the ISP but not backing it up with proper troubleshooting proving it. Everything you've posted so far are guesses.

 

A traceroute to a known problem server would be a good start here but you do need to back things up with more information. You using a VPN or running VPN software perhaps? You would expect more complaints if there has been routing issues like this.

 

Another thing you could try is Mudfish: https://mudfish.net/ 




Wilder

  #3105282 17-Jul-2023 23:42
michaelmurfy:

 

Well you're basically blaming the ISP but not backing it up with proper troubleshooting proving it. Everything you've posted so far are guesses.

 

 

 

A traceroute to a known problem server would be a good start here but you do need to back things up with more information. You using a VPN or running VPN software perhaps? You would expect more complaints if there has been routing issues like this.

 

 

 

Another thing you could try is Mudfish: https://mudfish.net/ 

 



Indeed. I was trying to search for threads on the internet of ppl complaining about faceit but didnt find any. I think because many ppl play cs casually in nz so they wouldn’t know difference between laggy and non laggy gameplay, I suspect this plays a major role in ppl not complaining.

This is why i want at least one really good player at csgo who plays from Auckland nz to tell me his experience. I think this will rule isp out. I still think isp plays a key in this because its the only thing that make sense for me.

Is mudfish the best vpn ? I tried exit lag and another vpn, both gave me the exact same experience. I might give mudfish a try, myb it can bypass bad routing to faceit servers.



michaelmurfy
cat
  #3105283 17-Jul-2023 23:48
Please watch your language here...

 

You can't really say it is bad routing or a problem with the ISP unless if you prove it with a traceroute. This is the best thing you can do right now. Speculation is just that.

 

I've seen Mudfish mentioned by a few people. I don't normally recommend a VPN but if you're still experiencing problems with a VPN then there is something either on Faceit's end or locally on your PC as this rules out the ISP. If a common trend is a VPN that you sometimes use then perhaps it is that...




