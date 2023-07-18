Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to contact Starlink support without an account/purchase?
#306389 18-Jul-2023 11:59
Any idea on how to contact Starlink without buying something? I originally ordered a kit from them at the end of March, then realised that not only had I made a typo on the address, but that I also had better alternatives, so successfully cancelled the order.

 

Then four days ago I received an email from starlink stating that they had just "received my order" and had charged me appropriately - which came as a surprise to me, but I saw they had definitely charged my credit card for a new dish.

 

I logged in to my account, messaged support and told them to not only cancel the order I had not placed, but to delete my account completely as not only did I not use their service, I didn't want a repeat of this glitch. I received a cancellation acknowledgement, the charges were reversed, and my account was closed, so apart from no explanation for why an additional order was raised, everything looked fine.

 

Today while clearing my domain spam filters, I have found a number of starlink emails sent after the account deletion. They were sent to a new email address that they had made up (my_old_address+"inactive"@my_domain). One of the emails (in Spanish for some reason) apologised for not being able to send the previous day's order, offered me one month's credit and said that they had raised a replacement order that would be sent out unless I logged into my account and cancelled it. The next email said that my order had been shipped.

 

Of course it is being sent to the original mistaken physical address, so Starlink are now sending an order I didn't make to an address I don't live at, and are informing me of this in a language I don't speak to an email address that shouldn't exist.

 

You can't contact Starlink support unless you do it via your account, and you can't seem to create an account without ordering something, which I am of course not keen on doing.

 

So - any ideas on how to contact Starlink?

  #3105530 18-Jul-2023 14:11
Its a bit of a long shot, but the Australian govt. required SpaceX to provide phone and email contacts.

 

 

 

BY EMAIL: You can send us an email describing your issue and your desired resolution to starlinkresolutions@spacex.com. Please include “Consumer Complaint” and your Starlink Account # in the subject of your email.
BY MAIL: Send a detailed letter describing your issue and your desired resolution to the following address: Starlink Internet Services Pte. Ltd. Level 10, 68 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Please include “Consumer Compliant” and your Starlink Account # in the subject of your letter.
BY PHONE: You can call 1800 954 824 and initiate a complaint.

 

source: https://birrraus.com/starlink-in-australia/

 

 

 

Note that the number is Australian, and you may need to get someone in Oz to call it for you. (I'm not sure if we can call oz 800 numbers from here.)   Also, the number goes to voice mail and someone possibly calls you back...

 

 

 

I suspect that you may have better luck explaining the issue to your bank

 
 
 
 

  #3105537 18-Jul-2023 14:40
Thanks - I'll try that. Using the "forgot password" option with either of the email addresses they used for me did not have any results.

I managed to find who lived at the typo address and contacted them just in case they were placing a new order that was somehow getting billed to me, but they said that not only had they not ordered Starlink, but that NZPost had been around that morning trying to deliver it.

  #3105589 18-Jul-2023 15:09
Maybe a complaint to the Commerce Commission is in order. It doesn’t seem kosher that can’t contact them without an account.

