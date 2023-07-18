Any idea on how to contact Starlink without buying something? I originally ordered a kit from them at the end of March, then realised that not only had I made a typo on the address, but that I also had better alternatives, so successfully cancelled the order.

Then four days ago I received an email from starlink stating that they had just "received my order" and had charged me appropriately - which came as a surprise to me, but I saw they had definitely charged my credit card for a new dish.

I logged in to my account, messaged support and told them to not only cancel the order I had not placed, but to delete my account completely as not only did I not use their service, I didn't want a repeat of this glitch. I received a cancellation acknowledgement, the charges were reversed, and my account was closed, so apart from no explanation for why an additional order was raised, everything looked fine.

Today while clearing my domain spam filters, I have found a number of starlink emails sent after the account deletion. They were sent to a new email address that they had made up (my_old_address+"inactive"@my_domain). One of the emails (in Spanish for some reason) apologised for not being able to send the previous day's order, offered me one month's credit and said that they had raised a replacement order that would be sent out unless I logged into my account and cancelled it. The next email said that my order had been shipped.

Of course it is being sent to the original mistaken physical address, so Starlink are now sending an order I didn't make to an address I don't live at, and are informing me of this in a language I don't speak to an email address that shouldn't exist.

You can't contact Starlink support unless you do it via your account, and you can't seem to create an account without ordering something, which I am of course not keen on doing.

So - any ideas on how to contact Starlink?