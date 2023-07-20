Have a bit of a problem with a new subdivision on the north shore, it appears the developer (or their contractors, whether it was Chorus or not I have no idea) have run fibre microducts up a ROW for some homes. One of the houses has the microduct for one of the homes in its driveway, not in the little pit to the right (which does have one microduct - the others all have two, one for the house on the left and one for the right, as normal).

The driveway is likely to be prepared / concreted very soon, would it be best to just run a chorus duct under where the concrete will be to make sure any remediation work can be done without cutting up driveways? Housing company doesn't want to know about it and doesn't want to contact the developer over it, says it's owner's care which is kind of funny because they own it until it's handed over? Not really unexpected along with every other conversation with them but that's another story. Owner doesn't want to have to foot the bill for their or their neighbour's repair under the driveway of their home and doesn't want it cut up after the fact (obviously) either.

TIA for any advice - I am thinking running something across is going to be the best way to approach this given the timeframe but wanted to check if there was some other way to get this to the attention of Chorus before it's (more of) a problem