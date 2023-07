Just wondering how the interweb is going for people ? It just seems slow, today and yesterday. Yep the weekend, coincidence...I think not.

Anyway lots of things are slow, pages are slow, I can watch images slowly load, but checking speed seems fine - 500mbps plus. I'm on MyRepublic (for now), use the Cloudflare 1.1.1.3 DNS plus a certain other DNS service. Ta.