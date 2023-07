I'm on a quest to understand more about international contention ratio and how that affects fibre and hyperfibre connections.

Hope members can run a couple of benchmarks for me.





Could you run speedtest.net (using Connections: Single setting) to any of the following,

* Oslo - Telenor Norge AS

* Rochester - Rochester Institute of Technology

Could you please list

* Observed speed

* ISP

* Plan

* Equipment/connection type (n, ac, ax, ethernet)