I can't access an accommodation booking site from my network, Bookit support tells me the site is working fine. I get nothing when I try to ping and just times out going to the site via browser. Trying to narrow down the issue to who I need to contact about the problem.

I'm using Quic as my ISP, I'm assuming that isn't the problem but who knows, anyone using Quic, can you get to book.bookit.co.nz

Thank you.