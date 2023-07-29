Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDoes One.NZ offer IPv6 client subnets
1verynaughtycat

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306501 29-Jul-2023 11:06
Hello,

 

I am looking at moving my home office over IPv6 and would like to get an IPv6 subnet from my ISP.  I am currently with One.NZ HFC. One.NZ support (first and second tier) didn't understand my request and didn't know what IPv6 was and suggested to hire an IT professional.

 

My question is:

 

     

  1. Does anyone know if One.NZ offers client IPv6 subnets
  2. if they do, how does one actually contact a support person to enable.

 

I would prefer not to move my ISP, as the price is great and the connection is super stable.  It would be a shame that in 2023 that One.NZ didn't offer IPv6.  I know that this request is very niche though.

 

 

 

I was unable to find an up to date list of all NZ ISPs and their IPv6 Status.

 

 

 

Thank you for any help.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3109497 29-Jul-2023 11:14
We've been offering IPv6 for a long time.

 

Yes you're given a /56 but it's not static, it's dynamic.




1verynaughtycat

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3109500 29-Jul-2023 11:20
Hello,

 

Thank you for your quick reply!

 

Great to know.  Are there any plans to offer static /56 allocations?

 

 

 

Thank you for your time.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3109501 29-Jul-2023 11:22
Not at liberty to say. We only offer static v4s.
Can't say if we will in the future. You'll know when we know.




