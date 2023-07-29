1verynaughtycat

Hello,

I am looking at moving my home office over IPv6 and would like to get an IPv6 subnet from my ISP. I am currently with One.NZ HFC. One.NZ support (first and second tier) didn't understand my request and didn't know what IPv6 was and suggested to hire an IT professional.

My question is:

Does anyone know if One.NZ offers client IPv6 subnets if they do, how does one actually contact a support person to enable.

I would prefer not to move my ISP, as the price is great and the connection is super stable. It would be a shame that in 2023 that One.NZ didn't offer IPv6. I know that this request is very niche though.

I was unable to find an up to date list of all NZ ISPs and their IPv6 Status.

Thank you for any help.

Cheers