Our internet dropped out earlier today at 10.45am and it finally showed up on the Chorus outages map, this is the second fault within a week affecting the Titirangi area and I'm noticing that the restoration time is now 24 hours. Looking at the map there are parts of ellerslie that have already had their outage for 24 hours and now showing as 'N/A - check later'.

I'm not asking about why its 24 hours, its a residential connection on a best endevours approach (just a shame I do not have a terrestrial connection any more!), but I'm curious as to whether Chorus has delays in the system as I've not seen these repair delays before and I'm interested in the logisitcs etc. that are in the background.