havenplaygame

I just got hyperfiber connected (changed from 2degrees standard fibre to Zeronet hyperfibre).

All the marketing says hyperfibre has lower latency, which was the primary draw for me.

Here's my before and after, according to speedtest.net:

Before:

Idle: 2 ms

Download: 10 ms

Upload: 7 ms

After:

Idle: 1 ms

Download: 8 ms

Upload: 20 ms

This concerns me, because outgoing packets are obviously of vital importance for online gaming. Has anyone else got some latency stats they can share for their hyperfibre? Thanks.