felixfurtak

Hi,
I've been trying to identify this ONT for my neighbour so he can get a new power supply for it from Chorus.
The Chorus website https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement shows a few options, it's obviously not the model 100 or 200, but I can't work out whether it's the 300, 400 or hyperfibre 110 ONT box. The placement of the Chorus logo doesn't seem to fit with any of the designs shown on the Chorus website.
Thanks
Update: he sent me this photo of the back of the box.
It looks like it's made by Nokia