felixfurtak

Please can you help me identify this Ont?
#306617 7-Aug-2023 19:16
Hi,

I've been trying to identify this ONT for my neighbour so he can get a new power supply for it from Chorus.



The Chorus website https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement shows a few options, it's obviously not the model 100 or 200, but I can't work out whether it's the 300, 400 or hyperfibre 110 ONT box. The placement of the Chorus logo doesn't seem to fit with any of the designs shown on the Chorus website.

Thanks

Update: he sent me this photo of the back of the box.



It looks like it's made by Nokia

  #3112952 7-Aug-2023 19:18
Thats the back box for an ONT, the ONT is missing, and sits on the front.

 
 
 
 

  #3112958 7-Aug-2023 19:29
Ah OK, that makes sense. I think he took it off the wall to take the photo of the rear bit. I'll try and get him to take a photo of the front of the actual unit.

  #3112960 7-Aug-2023 19:30
No Antennas, So looks like a 300

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289030

 



  #3112961 7-Aug-2023 19:31
lxsw20:

 

Thats the back box for an ONT, the ONT is missing, and sits on the front.

 

 

There are two photos, the first is the mount, the second is the ONT 

 

EDIT: looks like the 2nd photo was added later

  #3112965 7-Aug-2023 19:43
Ah yep looks like the 300. Thanks. I'm guessing it a proprietary connector for the PSU, so probably better to get from Chorus?

  #3112971 7-Aug-2023 19:52
Chorus ONT identificaion info here

