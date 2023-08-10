Hi, query about the ONT 300 box as I'm not familiar with it.

The property has what appears to be a normal ONT square box that the fibre cable goes into, and on top of that is mounted with a bracket another box that resembles a normal Wifi router with an antenna. The label tells me this is a Model Type 300. I'm assuming that that can be used as a Wifi router for the property.

I have contacted 2degrees, they have looked up the property address but say I should get a 2degrees modem and connect that directly to the base fibre box, and they don't know anything about the part with the antenna. The 2 modules look fairly well connected to each other - the bracket doesn't appear to be an easy quick release, possibly there is direct wiring between?

Any clues as to how this setup works?

Thanks

Ben