ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandONT 300 wifi question
nzben

#306653 10-Aug-2023 15:46
Hi, query about the ONT 300 box as I'm not familiar with it.

 

The property has what appears to be a normal ONT square box that the fibre cable goes into, and on top of that is mounted with a bracket another box that resembles a normal Wifi router with an antenna. The label tells me this is a Model Type 300. I'm assuming that that can be used as a Wifi router for the property.

 

I have contacted 2degrees, they have looked up the property address but say I should get a 2degrees modem and connect that directly to the base fibre box, and they don't know anything about the part with the antenna. The 2 modules look fairly well connected to each other - the bracket doesn't appear to be an easy quick release, possibly there is direct wiring between?

 

Any clues as to how this setup works?

 

Thanks

 

Ben

toejam316
  #3114170 10-Aug-2023 15:48
It was a thing Chorus was trialing, using the ONT as the customer RGW instead of having the RSP supply one. Only a couple of RSPs took it up, none of which were the big players, so Chorus have ended that program. You'll need a router of some sort separately from the ONT.




mjb

mjb
  #3114174 10-Aug-2023 16:08
nzben:

 

The property has what appears to be a normal ONT square box that the fibre cable goes into, and on top of that is mounted with a bracket another box that resembles a normal Wifi router with an antenna. 

 

 

The "square box" you talk of is just the mounting plate for the Type 300 ONT. the box hides the excess fibre and the fusion joint to the pigtail that is connected to the ONT. As mentioned, you'll need an external router to connect to the ONT.




