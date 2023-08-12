Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Since moving to Sky broadband nothing but trouble
Overdrive5000

#306674 12-Aug-2023 07:37
I recently shifted from MyRepublic to Sky and have had nothing but trouble since.

The main issues are :
1 - can no longer play certain games on wifi that worked fine prior to shifting providers
eg Diablo 4 Xbox series x, exoprimal (using a vpn works but not viable long term due to slow speed using surfshark via router)

2- Slow Ethernet speeds, on a 300/100 plan I can barely get 90/100 , prior to shifting had no trouble getting 800 down.

3- changing dns to anything other than default isp ones causes the connection to not work

These issues persist with both the default Sky router and my router TpLink archer ax20
Tried numerous resets swapping cables etc

I’m fairly certain Sky is doing something to cause these problems

Any ideas
Thanks in advance

RunningMan
  #3114898 12-Aug-2023 07:48
The 90 Mb/s limit is indicitive of a 100Mb/s limit between ONT and router, so check that your router is reporting 1Gb/s on it's WAN connection port. Common reason for this is a faulty patch cable.

 
 
 
 

Delorean
  #3114899 12-Aug-2023 07:49
We would need more information to help you;

What is your network setup at home, are you using the Sky supplied router?

The Sky network is superior to MR so if anything you shouldn’t be having any issues

RunningMan
  #3114900 12-Aug-2023 07:50
Delorean: are you using the Sky supplied router?

 

Overdrive5000: These issues persist with both the default Sky router and my router TpLink archer ax20




RunningMan
  #3114901 12-Aug-2023 07:53
For testing, just use ethernet, not wifi, until the connection is confirmed as ok, then see if there is still a wifi issue.

Delorean
  #3114902 12-Aug-2023 07:55
Overdrive5000: These issues persist with both the default Sky router and my router TpLink archer ax20


Missed that. Too early and need coffee 😂

Overdrive5000

  #3114904 12-Aug-2023 08:53
RunningMan:

 

The 90 Mb/s limit is indicitive of a 100Mb/s limit between ONT and router, so check that your router is reporting 1Gb/s on it's WAN connection port. Common reason for this is a faulty patch cable.

 

 

Both the WAN and Ethernet ports are stating 1000mpbs Full duplex in the router, Did a speed test with wifi disabled on the router and it managed to get to 100mbps down, Will look at buying another cable today to test again

RunningMan
  #3114910 12-Aug-2023 09:37
If it's reporting a 1 GB/s link, then the cable should be fine. A common fault is it will only link at 100 Mb/s if there's a faulty pair, but it needs all 4 pairs for 1 Gb/s.

 

How are you doing a speedtest? i.e. what client, hardware and to what server?



Overdrive5000

  #3114914 12-Aug-2023 09:52
RunningMan:

 

If it's reporting a 1 GB/s link, then the cable should be fine. A common fault is it will only link at 100 Mb/s if there's a faulty pair, but it needs all 4 pairs for 1 Gb/s.

 

How are you doing a speedtest? i.e. what client, hardware and to what server?

 

 

Speedtest.net mostly, through pc via ethernet getting between 70-90 down, if I do one through wifi on my phone I get 128 down.

 

 

 

Speedtest.net reports Im using 2degrees is that because they share equipment with sky ?

noroad
  #3114920 12-Aug-2023 10:13
Overdrive5000:

 

Speedtest.net reports Im using 2degrees is that because they share equipment with sky ?

 

 

 

 

Sky has no network of their own, they are just a "whitebox ISP" customer of 2degrees

