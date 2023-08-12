Overdrive5000:

I recently shifted from MyRepublic to Sky and have had nothing but trouble since.



The main issues are :

1 - can no longer play certain games on wifi that worked fine prior to shifting providers

eg Diablo 4 Xbox series x, exoprimal (using a vpn works but not viable long term due to slow speed using surfshark via router)



2- Slow Ethernet speeds, on a 300/100 plan I can barely get 90/100 , prior to shifting had no trouble getting 800 down.



3- changing dns to anything other than default isp ones causes the connection to not work



These issues persist with both the default Sky router and my router TpLink archer ax20

Tried numerous resets swapping cables etc



I’m fairly certain Sky is doing something to cause these problems



Any ideas

Thanks in advance