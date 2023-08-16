Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hyperfibre - Tuatahi Huaweu ONT 10G to 2.5G (SFP)
#306728 16-Aug-2023 14:23
I've been on Gigabit fibre for a while, but looking at possible upgrade to 2G Hyperfibre, to support work from home office and home lab, including adding 2.5G switch to support existing NAS (with 2.5G) and PCs with 2.5G NICs. (note I'm not looking to solve any networking issue with gigabit fibre, this has been good, just looking for faster connection, primarily uploads, to support work from home, where I use approx 150GB data per day).

 

Need some advice on how the connection from ONT to router would work.

 

As I'm in a Tuatahi fibre region, their provided ONT for Hyperfibre is a Huawei HN8250Ts: https://prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com/tuatahi/92c2ebd3-145f-41f6-bb25-30cf2a368384_TFF_ONT_Tech_Specs_Hyperfibre.pdf 
And the specs say there is a single 10GE port adapting to 100/1000/10000, with no mention of 2.5G.

 

My current router is a Grandstream GWN7003, which has 2 x SFP modules that support 2.5G, so in theory my plan was something like this:

 

     

  1. Huawai ONT
  2. Cat6
  3. SFP RJ45 module as WAN in GWN7003
  4. GWN7003
  5. SFP RJ45 module as LAN in GWN7003
  6. Cat6
  7. 2.5G switch (e.g. GWN7701M or QNAP QSW-1108-8T)
  8. Devices connected with cat6 on 2.5G (e.g. NAS, PCs)

 

I'm not familiar with SFP modules, so how would the 10GE port on the Huawei ONT connect and negotiate with an SFP RJ45 module in the GWN7003 running at 2.5G?

 

I did find a post here regarding the Chorus Nokia ONT does autosensing to 2.5: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=303763&page_no=1#3052399
But I'm not sure on the Huawei ONT used by Tautahi?

 

I'm guessing I need something to negotiate 10G on the ONT side, and 2.5G on my router side?
Forgive me if I've mentioned anything incorrectly, anything over 1G is new to me, including SFP.

 

Would rather check here first for advice, before purchasing any further equipment and finding out it doesn't work, in that case may as well stay on gigabit fibre.

  #3116772 16-Aug-2023 14:31
To be honest I doubt a ~$150 router has the ability to route 2Gbit but then again I've been surprised before.

 

It should negotiate at 2.5Gbit.




