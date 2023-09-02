My neighbour is pretty disappointed with her Sky Broadband and Landline package and wants to dump the Sky Broadband and Landline contract only one month into the contract because Sky can not competently provide the full service.

My neighbour has had Sky fibre up and running for a month but has only been able to make available the landline number for porting from Spark since 28 August.

The landline at best has had intermittent outgoing calling only. Incoming callers receive a number unavailable tone. Recipients of the outgoing calls show the correct area code and landline number.

Daily calls to Sky have resulted in no landline service at all some days and outgoing calls only other days.

My neighbour is on the Chorus fibre network.

I think my neighbour has very good grounds for avoiding an early termination fee.