Dumping Sky Broadband and Landline one month into contract
My neighbour is pretty disappointed with her Sky Broadband and Landline package and wants to dump the Sky Broadband and Landline contract only one month into the contract because Sky can not competently provide the full service.

 

My neighbour has had Sky fibre up and running for a month but has only been able to make available the landline number for porting from Spark since 28 August.

 

The landline at best has had intermittent outgoing calling only. Incoming callers receive a number unavailable tone. Recipients of the outgoing calls show the correct area code and landline number.

 

Daily calls to Sky have resulted in no landline service at all some days and outgoing calls only other days.

 

My neighbour is on the Chorus fibre network.

 

I think my neighbour has very good grounds for avoiding an early termination fee.

 

 




I don't know much about this particular solution but am familiar with the technologies in general. Was this a Sky provided router/modem, or did your neighbour bring their own? Calls working in one direction can be misconfiguration of the Modem. If it was a BYO modem, the next solution may not be appropriate.

 

Alternatively, call up and calmly but firmly ask for a supervisor. Explain the issue and the fact the phone hasn't been working a month. Give them 48 hours to resolve the issue or ask them to permit you to migrate to another provider without incurring any termination fees. 

 

If they do manage to resolve it within 48 hours, then I think requesting a good will credit for all the time your neighbour has spent on it and the time they have been without the service, isn't the worst thing you could get.

 

 

 
 
 
 

As far as I know the landline phone is connected to the phone port on the fibre box - from memory it looks like a Chorus ONT 300.

 

The provided Sky router does not have a phone port.

 

 




