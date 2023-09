When you order Fibre and a technician visits the house from the LFC - they will use those cables to wire up to the inside to install the ONT.

Most new builds have some form of a FTTH cabinet. One of those cables outside should be able to be used as a pull cable for the technician.



The outside termination point will be installed close to or where those cables are. That provides the physical connection to fibre in the street. The outside termination point is then connected internally where the ONT is installed. You can then connect your router to the ONT and distribute accordingly.



So no need to worry about those cables - the Chorus (other other LFC) technician will use them to sort your fibre install. Will look all clean and nice when done :)