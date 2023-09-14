My current plan with 2 degrees has come to an end and I've been less then impressed with the quality, speeds have been patchy and inconsistent.
We have 300/100, we do a fair bit of streaming including services like Xbox game passes cloud streaming so quite heavy on data, looking at going to hyperfibre so just wanting recommendations from others before I take the plunge, we've been using the supplied modem from 2degrees which is probably less then ideal so if anyone has recommendations on a decent modem that isn't going to break the bank I assume that will help me with the quality of connection I get too.