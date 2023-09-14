Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hyperfibre ISP recommendations for streaming household
Spuddicus

Wannabe Geek


#307041 14-Sep-2023 10:31
My current plan with 2 degrees has come to an end and I've been less then impressed with the quality, speeds have been patchy and inconsistent.

We have 300/100, we do a fair bit of streaming including services like Xbox game passes cloud streaming so quite heavy on data, looking at going to hyperfibre so just wanting recommendations from others before I take the plunge, we've been using the supplied modem from 2degrees which is probably less then ideal so if anyone has recommendations on a decent modem that isn't going to break the bank I assume that will help me with the quality of connection I get too.

nztim
Uber Geek

  #3127622 14-Sep-2023 10:42
  1. Fritzbox is a great device, my guess it will be the wifi signal round your house, have you tried wired?
  2. 2dgrees are going tough a massive migration with the Vocus network, this could be an issue 
  3. for what you are describing gigabit is fine however Quic have have good deals on HF




Vindy500
Geek

  #3127625 14-Sep-2023 10:56
I don't think I can comment on the relative strengths of the various RSPs, but you can have a look here to help your search if you haven't already

 

 

 

https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/hyper-fibre

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
Uber Geek

  #3127636 14-Sep-2023 11:23
Fritzbox's are awesome.

 

But if you are leaving 2D, then they'll probably ask for it back (they've asked for mine)

 

Gigabit is fine, we (4) all stream/game/torrent etc with no issues.

 

If using wifi, get a couple of AP's rather than relying purely on the routers Wifi.

 

 




caffynz
Geek

  #3127640 14-Sep-2023 11:28
Have no experience of hyperfibre, just adding my 2c worth: I am with 2degrees on their Ultimate Unlimited plan (getting 900/500 over Ethernet), and the PS5 downstairs from the Fritzbox modem runs online games well over the wifi. 

michaelmurfy
cat
Uber Geek

  #3127641 14-Sep-2023 11:30
To be perfectly honest given you're jumping from 300/100 I would not recommend Hyperfibre. Just take your pick of providers and sign up to a Gigabit plan instead. Internet in NZ is incredibly good and Hyperfibre is still a niche only a few can really take advantage of.

 

You won't notice any difference between Gigabit and Hyperfibre by the sounds of things and Hyperfibre doesn't offer anything more but more bandwidth. It won't reduce latency, it won't give you a better streaming experience over Gigabit and for the cost difference you'll just be basically burning money here.




