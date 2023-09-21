Hey guys, first time posting here.

Have been with Slingshot (previously Orcon) for a few months now and things have not been smooth sailing at all, so desperately looking for alternatives.

On my gigabit connection:

usenet would only do 4MB/s and if I use VPN it can reach around 12MB/s and then steadily slow itself back down.

partner often experiences dropouts watching her tiktok videos.

buffers when watching youtube.

Current weighting a few options:

Skinny - pros: no shaping; cons: no IPOE which I like, no AKL-IX peering.

Quic and Voyager seem to be brought up here alot on the forum but I'm keen on hearing some opinions re: usenet usage and international peering. both also PPPOE I learnt:(

One NZ - seem to have better peering outbounds to US?? IPOE and no CGNAT, decent price too but i'll wait for someone to chime in.

Thanks in advance!