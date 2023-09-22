Hi All,

New here so hi!

Needing help from some Subject Matter Experts on Hyperfibre...

I have quickly realized that when reaching out to local businesses for help in Auckland, they have very limited knowledge of hyperfibre...

So Storey is that i have recently upgraded my fibre to hyperfibre (2GBUP/2GBDOWN).. chorus has come in and changed the ONT to a massive new ONT...

It currently then connects to the Orbi Router which came with me signing up to 2 degrees

The orbi router is then connected into a patch panel (installed circa 2015) which provides direct ethernet to bedroom and lounge... for 2x tvs, and a ps5... and a spare slot currently plugged into a deco x20 unit which is useless.

What do I need to ensure i have max speeds via ethernet and max possible Wi-Fi coverage around the house (200sqm)

Yes, i am aware that the TVs and so forth don't need hyperfibre speeds and i can do just fine off normal fibre max.. although because i can get hyperfibre... i would like it set up properly...

So any advice is most welcomed... Do i need a special switch setup? Are mesh units ok? or with ethernet backhaul? Better to have Access Points installed instead? What is the max wifi speeds i can possibly get off Hyperfibre 2GB?

Basically, happy to pay a business/person to come in and install these for me, just need to be pointed in the right direction...

Thanks all,

Adam