I’ve been trying to get a Chorus tech out here, but haven’t yet had luck because the sporadic packet loss I see isn’t easily reproduced without patience on RSP’s end.

The gist is, at various points during the day, I’ll see some packet loss. I ran speedtest from the cli 100 times, and of those, 10 times showed packet loss between 0.5-2%.

I’ve been trying to figure this out for a few months now. I thought at first it was my modem. I was on 2degrees and using their FritzBox. I changed to another modem/router (Asus GT-AX11000), same issue.

So I’d thought maybe it was some unluckily routed MTU blackhole. Turned MTUs down everywhere to 1280, no dice.

I gave up on 2degrees because their hold times were really long, and had the hope that maybe having a different route out of NZ would be helpful. Switched to OneNZ. Same issue.

I can hook a laptop directly to the ONT and run mtr to the gateway, and still see 50% packet loss. I realize that some ICMP will get dropped, but it’s so consistent and I think a corresponding symptom to the other packet drops I see during the day.

I have a static IP, and if I run a mtr from outside to my IP, I see 0% packet loss until the last hop, which is my house :)

So, I’ve tried 2 ISPs and 3 modems (FritzBox, Asus, Macbook), and no luck. I told One I’d be happy to pay the no-fault fee for Chorus, so they scheduled a tech, but warned that because they didn’t see any problems Chorus would likely not show up. It seems that is true; nobody’s shown up.

At the ONT, I see the sleeve for the fibre cable is damaged (I can see all the inside cables). I’m told that’s not a problem because traffic is passing.

What would be the best way to get a Chorus tech out here? It’s entirely possible I’m being dumb. I’m happy to throw money at this problem, but I really need reliable TCP connections.

I made a mistake early on and told the support team that if I run traffic through Wireguard, the problem is mitigated. I think that’s because WG UDP retransmits a lot more aggressively than a normal TCP connection. But I’m not running my traffic through Wireguard normally.

Oh, the traffic in question is mostly SSH/HTTPS. Like, doing git things with Github and doing API calls to AWS. The rest of the family notices this problem when pages don’t load or buttons don’t seem to click the first time and they resubmit.

Thanks in advance, smarter people here :)