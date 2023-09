Routing can and does change but ISP's have paths they normally use under normal situations, Plus transit providers they use over others.

If Singapore is the region you are talking about with Asia, Its very hard to go past Vocus as they have a path they own to Singapore. Via Perth so its low latency compared to ONE nz for that location. Like Orcon or Slingshot - are the ones I'm talking about, Plus they do use the lowest latency path to Australia,

But I'm pretty sure they have a slower path to Australia that gets used at peak times via the Hawaiki cable, but its 25-26ms if in Auckland to Sydney using Southern cross TGA or One nz's cable is 27-28ms or via Hawaiki its about 34ms so not huge, The Singapore route is about 120ms from auckland Via Perth.

Alot of guys will say latency does not matter, Im not one but like Linux says an ISP could change route or use another cable at anytime so keep that in mind.