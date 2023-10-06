Hey, I'm on 2 degrees wireless broadband as theres no fibre etc where I am. The speed that I'm getting is tolerable, but the 2degrees router (Huawei B535) is pretty limited in what it can do (especially in regards parental controls).

My idea is to use the Huawei as a 'modem' (probably wrong terminology) and an old Asus DSL-AC68u that I have as the wireless router.

I've wired them together and it works fine, but the Asus is just acting as an access point so I cant set the parental controls on the Asus.

At this point my knowledge of routers etc is all used up unfortunately....

So - can someone please give me some ideas about how to configure the secondary Asus as a separate network (I assume thats what I need to do anyway) so that I can use its parental controls?

Cheers

PS Option B was to buy a separate router to connect to the 2 degrees wifi network but they say you have to use their 4g router... in reality will they actually know/care if I used another one?