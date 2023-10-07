Hi All



I have been on Flip, Contact and now Netwest (Anyone heard of them??) Anyway they been all budgeted cheapy providers that comes with a cost. 😔



I have heard about Quic and was wondering if anyone here use them for gaming and streaming without any issues?



Also I have been using the default router privided by my past ISPs which are Netcomm NF18ACV and a Huawei HG659 and both seem to be giving me trouble hence looking at for a good ISP and a good Router that would compliment it. Spark or Quic or is there something else? I am all ears 👂



Thank you for your input in advance. 👍