Spark vs Quic for Streaming and gaming
Hi All

I have been on Flip, Contact and now Netwest (Anyone heard of them??) Anyway they been all budgeted cheapy providers that comes with a cost. 😔

I have heard about Quic and was wondering if anyone here use them for gaming and streaming without any issues?

Also I have been using the default router privided by my past ISPs which are Netcomm NF18ACV and a Huawei HG659 and both seem to be giving me trouble hence looking at for a good ISP and a good Router that would compliment it. Spark or Quic or is there something else? I am all ears 👂

Thank you for your input in advance. 👍

Quic is part way thru a major core network upgrade they have posted about this work on Geekzone in the quic broadband forum

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Quic also don't provide a router.

https://www.quic.nz/

