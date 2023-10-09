Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Build - IFSNZ (Help)
restecp

215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#309326 9-Oct-2023 10:19
Hi Team,

I'm hoping someone here could help with some guidance on this.

Long story but; in 2021 we (stupidly) purchased an off-plan new build. 
What I liked about this developer (Aedifice) is that they seemed to be quite forward-thinking around Technology implementation in the development and really pushed the idea of sustainability. 

Based on this and the fact that we wanted to purchase we went through with the deal. Since then it has been an absolute pain, with the developers flip-flopping on my request to install ethernet throughout the house. 
I eventually managed to get them across the line, but have since (during my inspection) found that they ran ethernet to one bedroom on the 3rd floor, but totally missed the second floor altogether (an issue for another day, though any ideas on how to get ethernet to the 2nd story would be fantastic).

Last week we received a pack from the developers talking about our Fibre & Power options in the development. It appears they have some agreement with a company called Infrastructure Solutions New Zealand/Infrastructure Fibre Solutions New Zealand. (https://infrastructuresolutions.co.nz/)
The blurb from the pack says;

"Your home has been pre-wired for fibre, making it easy and fast for you to get connected.
The fibre network to your home is an "open" network meaning any fibre retailer can sign on
to provide their services to you. The retailers that have signed on to date, and those coming
soon, are set out below. Contact one of these providers to get your fibre account set up and
connected."

 

With the document only shows: Community Power, Voyager, Switch, Megatell, Nova & Contact as options for fibre providers. 
Is this normal? I have been happy using Spark, as my wife's company pays for this and this also covers our Netflix as it's bundled. I'm sure any homeowners know that any money saved is worth the effort. 

 

I have contacted both Spark & OneNZ to discuss options with them, but it appears that IFSNZ is essentially a competitor to Chorus, and as their systems are set up to use Chorus from an infrastructure perspective, it means we can't use anyone else other than who has signed on with IFSNZ.
Both Spark and OneNZ Staff just keep insisting as they cant search our address in their systems they are unsure as to what to do and we just go around in circles. 
The way I see it, if they aren't working with them currently, I doubt they will be willing to. 
This is taken from the document:

"Why not Chorus?
Chorus is one Of many fibre operators within New Zealand. IFSNZ is another fibre operator
who is supplying fibre to your home. IFSNZ is an "open network" so any internet service
provider (ISP) can provide internet services on our network."

To be honest, I am kind of lost here, none of this was discussed pre-purchasing and would have (bundled with the issues of running ethernet through the house) been a red flag for me to purchase.

Self Hosting is an obsession of mine and I run a home server that currently is used for "linux ISO's", Expense tracking etc etc etc.

Has anyone had experience with IFSNZ? 
What would you do in my shoes?
Am I just being a drama queen?

Appreciate your help hivemind. 

Aaron2222
142 posts

Master Geek


  #3144464 9-Oct-2023 10:41
What does your purchase agreement say regarding internet? Going with an obscure provider with limited RSP support does feel like being had. I suspect it was probably cheaper for them to go with ISNZ instead of Chorus and Vector. That being said, Voyager tends to be considered one of the better RSPs by people on here. Looking at ISNZ's site, it looks like your options for electricity retailers are limited as well.

 

As for ethernet, if your purchase agreement stated ethernet to places that it hasn't been run to, I'd be making them fix that.

 
 
 
 

restecp

215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3144466 9-Oct-2023 10:50
Aaron2222:

 

What does your purchase agreement say regarding internet? Going with an obscure provider with limited RSP support does feel a bit like being had. I suspect it was probably cheaper to go with ISNZ then Chorus and Vector. That being said, Voyager tends to be considered one of the better RSPs by people on here. Looking at ISNZ's site, it looks like your options for electricity retailers are limited as well.

 

As for ethernet, if your purchase agreement stated ethernet to places that it hasn't been run to, I'd be making them fix that.

 



Nothing in the S&P about internet. To go a little further, I queried this pre agreeing to purchase they came back through the real estate agent saying no issue. My Mistake was not getting this in writing (stupid I know) They then flip-flopped on it and after about 6 months of me nagging I managed to get them to send an email stating;

"Apologies to your buyer as I thought we discussed him being in the I Block.
We have today upgraded CAT6 to upper floors for your buyer. If they
want to upgrade further the cabling is already in wall for him.
Cheers"

They haven't terminated the Cat6 on the top floor, that's not an issue I can do that. My issue is in their wording where they use the plural floors. To me this would mean the expectation has been set that I would get (at least) 1 ethernet port per floor. 
I intend to chase this, but at the speed these people work I still need a working solution for now. I'm most likely going to just run flat cat6 around the skirting as a temporary solution. 

I actually just called IFSNZ, and spoke to some lady there who said that the larger ISPs have declined to work with them and got a little shitty at me when I said that for me as a consumer that's a bit of a red flag. 

I agree on the limited power options too, really really unhappy about that one. 

quickymart
10912 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3144468 9-Oct-2023 10:55
Sounds quite similar to Pegasus in North Canterbury - the community mostly covered with TCL/Vodafone cable, with no DSL or fibre available (or barely) at all.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76091 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3144482 9-Oct-2023 11:36
Not answering your question directly but of the list you provided, Voyager is the one most people will know around here, I guess.




restecp

215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3144535 9-Oct-2023 11:45
freitasm:

 

Not answering your question directly but of the list you provided, Voyager is the one most people will know around here, I guess.

 



Thanks man,

Spoke to them on the phone today and was really impressed with the reps knowledge and understanding. 
A little less worried now knowing they are a decent choice!

