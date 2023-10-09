Hi Team,



I'm hoping someone here could help with some guidance on this.



Long story but; in 2021 we (stupidly) purchased an off-plan new build.

What I liked about this developer (Aedifice) is that they seemed to be quite forward-thinking around Technology implementation in the development and really pushed the idea of sustainability.



Based on this and the fact that we wanted to purchase we went through with the deal. Since then it has been an absolute pain, with the developers flip-flopping on my request to install ethernet throughout the house.

I eventually managed to get them across the line, but have since (during my inspection) found that they ran ethernet to one bedroom on the 3rd floor, but totally missed the second floor altogether (an issue for another day, though any ideas on how to get ethernet to the 2nd story would be fantastic).



Last week we received a pack from the developers talking about our Fibre & Power options in the development. It appears they have some agreement with a company called Infrastructure Solutions New Zealand/Infrastructure Fibre Solutions New Zealand. (https://infrastructuresolutions.co.nz/)

The blurb from the pack says;



"Your home has been pre-wired for fibre, making it easy and fast for you to get connected.

The fibre network to your home is an "open" network meaning any fibre retailer can sign on

to provide their services to you. The retailers that have signed on to date, and those coming

soon, are set out below. Contact one of these providers to get your fibre account set up and

connected."

With the document only shows: Community Power, Voyager, Switch, Megatell, Nova & Contact as options for fibre providers.

Is this normal? I have been happy using Spark, as my wife's company pays for this and this also covers our Netflix as it's bundled. I'm sure any homeowners know that any money saved is worth the effort.

I have contacted both Spark & OneNZ to discuss options with them, but it appears that IFSNZ is essentially a competitor to Chorus, and as their systems are set up to use Chorus from an infrastructure perspective, it means we can't use anyone else other than who has signed on with IFSNZ.

Both Spark and OneNZ Staff just keep insisting as they cant search our address in their systems they are unsure as to what to do and we just go around in circles.

The way I see it, if they aren't working with them currently, I doubt they will be willing to.

This is taken from the document:



"Why not Chorus?

Chorus is one Of many fibre operators within New Zealand. IFSNZ is another fibre operator

who is supplying fibre to your home. IFSNZ is an "open network" so any internet service

provider (ISP) can provide internet services on our network."



To be honest, I am kind of lost here, none of this was discussed pre-purchasing and would have (bundled with the issues of running ethernet through the house) been a red flag for me to purchase.



Self Hosting is an obsession of mine and I run a home server that currently is used for "linux ISO's", Expense tracking etc etc etc.



Has anyone had experience with IFSNZ?

What would you do in my shoes?

Am I just being a drama queen?



Appreciate your help hivemind.



