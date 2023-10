I recently got a TP-Link OneMesh Archer A6 router to replace the Ultra Hub from One. I'm on a Fibre plan with One. Unfortunately after going through the setup, the internet light is still red and it won't connect on the router admin page so there is no internet connectivity. I've looked at the config settings on the Ultra Hub and it's not much different than how I have it setup on the Archer 6. I have not had much luck getting support from One.

Has anyone had this issue?