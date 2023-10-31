Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSkinny broadband -- misleading webpage???
kingdragonfly

8648 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#310544 31-Oct-2023 08:15
Re Skinny broadband, fiber (not mobile) is this a misleading webpage?

Broadband - Skinny Mobile

For me, they show a number of plans, plus these two unlimited plans (more if you don't have Skinny mobile)

$45 -- they supply modem
$65 -- you supply modem

The misleading part is they show
  • 33 Mbps for $45
  • 319 Mbps for $65
EXCEPT

When they show "cheap" plans they give this figure

Based on Industry National Peak Time Average Speeds (MBNZ Winter 2023). You may experience a higher or lower speed than this.

When they show "expensive plans" they give this figure

Based on Spark National Peak Time Average Speeds (MBNZ Winter 2023). (Yes, we piggyback on Spark's awesome broadband technology and save you money). You may experience a higher or lower speed than this.

Are they trying to pull a quick one, by using performance figures with higher rates to encourage people to spend more?

Spark is the provider for Skinny; interesting they use Spark's performance figures only on more expensive plans

I noticed that the Broadband wireless doesn't throttle usage, but it's not mentioned on Broadband fiber

Aucklandjafa
250 posts

Master Geek


  #3153879 31-Oct-2023 08:33
The $45 you quote IS fixed wireless though, hence the 2 differing measurements.

 
 
 
 

kingdragonfly

8648 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3153889 31-Oct-2023 08:51
OK, I though it was the fiber plans. I confused because "fixed line" internet is mentioned, but only in terms and condition.

Does Skinny (Spark) only do wireless internet now?

Still I find it suspicious they use their cheap plans use one standard, and their expensive plans use another standard.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76172 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3153896 31-Oct-2023 09:22
Instead of "Skinny broadband -- misleading webpage???" and start accusing Big ISP of running a conspiracy why people can't write "Help understand this measurement/content/comparison" and if people really find out there's dodgy stuff going on then, only then, say "misleading webpage".

 

Because that's how conspiracy theorists work, isn't it? Start with the accusation and try finding support.

 

Not hard to change a mindset, is it?




Aucklandjafa
250 posts

Master Geek


  #3153904 31-Oct-2023 09:51
kingdragonfly: OK, I though it was the fiber plans. I confused because "fixed line" internet is mentioned, but only in terms and condition.

Does Skinny (Spark) only do wireless internet now?

Still I find it suspicious they use their cheap plans use one standard, and their expensive plans use another standard.


Spark have been doing wireless internet for 7 plus years - Skinny started offering it a year, or so, after and both have been offering unlimited wireless internet for sometime now.

rp1790
661 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3153907 31-Oct-2023 09:53
Or do a little reading and understanding before asking for others to support a half-cocked accusation...that's unfounded.

