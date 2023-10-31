kingdragonfly

Broadband - Skinny Mobile
For me, they show a number of plans, plus these two unlimited plans (more if you don't have Skinny mobile)
$45 -- they supply modem
$65 -- you supply modem
The misleading part is they show
- 33 Mbps for $45
- 319 Mbps for $65
When they show "cheap" plans they give this figure
Based on Industry National Peak Time Average Speeds (MBNZ Winter 2023). You may experience a higher or lower speed than this.
When they show "expensive plans" they give this figure
Based on Spark National Peak Time Average Speeds (MBNZ Winter 2023). (Yes, we piggyback on Spark's awesome broadband technology and save you money). You may experience a higher or lower speed than this.
Are they trying to pull a quick one, by using performance figures with higher rates to encourage people to spend more?
Spark is the provider for Skinny; interesting they use Spark's performance figures only on more expensive plans
I noticed that the Broadband wireless doesn't throttle usage, but it's not mentioned on Broadband fiber