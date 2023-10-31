kingdragonfly

Instead of "Skinny broadband -- misleading webpage???" and start accusing Big ISP of running a conspiracy why people can't write "Help understand this measurement/content/comparison" and if people really find out there's dodgy stuff going on then, only then, say "misleading webpage".

Because that's how conspiracy theorists work, isn't it? Start with the accusation and try finding support.

Not hard to change a mindset, is it?