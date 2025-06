Hey Geeekzone members,

I'm looking for a new broadband provider now i'm back in NZ ( currently with 2degrees but still on the old wifi 5 modem? fritzbox

What would be everyones choice now with providers i'm looking for fastest upload speed possible as i'm doing video conference calls to New York from NZ in 4k resolution

would hyperfiber be best or would it not make much difference?

fastest upload speed with best modem would be top priority on 12 month term

recommendations,

Thank you