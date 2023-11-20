Hi all,

The Chorus fibre network documentation says that an External Termination Point (ETP) is required for a residential connection.

It a small fibre junction box mounted on the side of the house - as shown below.

It allows a technician to access and test the fibre connection from outside the house if required for fault finding.

However, I have noticed on several new houses I have been to in Auckland (open homes) they do not have an ETP anywhere on the outside of the house that I can find.

Does anyone know if an ETP is absolutely necessary? Would Chorus accept the ETP being installed inside the house (say in the coms cabinet) ?

The reason for asking, is that all other services (electricity and water) do not require a junction box to be installed on the cladding outside on the house - they can be brought up through the foundation and not through the cladding.

The need for an ETP mounted on the house cladding does not look very good, and a hole needs to be drilled through the cladding, which is best avoided if possible.

So I was just wondering if anyone knew if an ETP mounted outside was absolutely required by Chorus.

When I talk with ISP call centre's they say it is required, but that does not explain the new houses I have been to.

If anyone can provide any insight, that would be great !

Cheers, many thanks.