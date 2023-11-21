Hey all,

I'm looking for your thoughts on switching from 2degrees to either Skinny or Quic.

I'm facing numerous issues with my current 2degrees plan and am considering switching to either Skinny or Quic for their 1G plan. Here are my considerations for both:

Price: Both are similarly priced at around $95/month. Skinny offers one free month on a 12-month contract, joining which isn't a big issue for us.

Equipment: With Skinny, I have the option to use the Spark Smart Modem 3 as the primary AP for our house. Currently, I use a separate Unifi AP for all my (~30) IoT devices and a SonicWALL as the Gateway. Since 2degrees will require their Netgear router back (which I currently use as my primary AP), I'll need a new Wi-Fi solution if I choose Quic.

Network Quality: Neither service uses CG-NAT, and both rely on trusted backend networks.

Customer Support: I have rarely had the need to call support as dealing with T1 is not something I am willing to go through.

I was looking for Voyager as well for a similar service, but their plans were around $109/m w/o router.

I know a lot of people are using Quic here and might have used Skinny as well before so looking to see what your thoughts on it would be.

Thanks