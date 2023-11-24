Seeing a lot of this in my Fritz 7490 event logs :

DNS disruption detected; name resolution will now take place via public DNS servers.

Then anywhere between minutes or hours later

DNS disruption ended; name resolution via public DNS servers ended.

To read that, it says that my specified DNS server, which is my ISP, has stopped responding to requests for whatever reason, and the Fritz has switched to Google/whoever for DNS....

Am I correct in this ?

If so, is anyone else seeing these errors on Quic ? Or is it just one of those random errors that shows up regardless of ISP you're with.

I honestly cant recall if I ever saw those messages when I was on a 2D Fritz 7590........