xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#310815 24-Nov-2023 10:37
Seeing a lot of this in my Fritz 7490 event logs :

 

DNS disruption detected; name resolution will now take place via public DNS servers.

 

 

 

Then anywhere between minutes or hours later

 

 

 

DNS disruption ended; name resolution via public DNS servers ended.

 

 

 

To read that, it says that my specified DNS server, which is my ISP, has stopped responding to requests for whatever reason, and the Fritz has switched to Google/whoever for DNS....

 

Am I correct in this ?

 

If so, is anyone else seeing these errors on Quic ? Or is it just one of those random errors that shows up regardless of ISP you're with.

 

I honestly cant recall if I ever saw those messages when I was on a 2D Fritz 7590........




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3164318 27-Nov-2023 09:16
Just me then ? :D




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3164326 27-Nov-2023 09:39
Likely caused by the wider packet loss issue currently. I'm seeing reliable DNS lookups myself but am on the beta network.

 

Good news is there is work this week getting people switched over to the new network :)




