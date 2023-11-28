crazyscot:

Obviously this is a vague "go not to the elves" sort of question but I'd welcome insights on how to approach this.

Our goal: move to a rural or semi-rural property and have internet that is halfway plausible (would have to support video calls and ideally 4k video). We're very happy with our current 300/100 fibre; good VDSL might be OK but the chances of finding a property close enough to the cabinet for good speeds seem slim.

We do not have a property in mind; the question is more about how we go about finding something that suits our needs. Location is likely mid Canterbury, within an hour of Christchurch.

At the moment we are vaguely looking at property listings, feeding addresses into the broadband checker and staring forlornly at the broadband coverage maps.

Fibre: We are planning to buy for the long term; paying 10-20k for an NGA install is not out of the question. Or, if we're lucky, find a property that already has fibre or is in a private fibre build area.

Wireless: Might be a contender. What sorts of speeds do people realistically get and how reliable are they?

VDSL: What is this like in rural areas?

Starlink: obviously an option but I don't trust it to stick around long-term.

Is there anything I've missed? Are there any GIS maps that might help me with better detail than the broadband map?