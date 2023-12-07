Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHow long to change ISPs?
caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#311022 7-Dec-2023 13:57
Send private message

There are really 2 parts to this query:

 

1) How long does it take to change ISPs? We have fibre now; when we moved to this home 3 years ago it had VDSL, and took about 2-3 weeks for our Internet to get connected (even though we had given our provider (2degrees) a heads up of the move date well in advance, at least 6 weeks' notice). That's normal or bad for a move? 

 

And during the changeover (if we were to go for a new ISP), would there be any loss in Internet connection? (like there's no loss in power connection when we changed providers) I ask this because it is crucial we remain connected to the Internet - this area we live in has really bad mobile coverage so hotspotting from our mobile phones is not an option - and we need the Internet for work (I WFH) and for communication (we are Deaf so rely on the Internet)

 

2) Just wondering re changing ISPs as we are with 2degrees UFB, and love the 900/400 plan we have, but sometimes the connection is patchy (I believe) because sometimes websites for work take a long time to load - What is the easiest way to make a record of our connection/speeds over a certain time period e.g. 12 hours? To verify if we are indeed having drop outs or not. On other hand - it is not a biggie, and I am loath to "fix what's not broken" if that makes sense, especially if we would experience having no Internet for a while. 

 

 

Create new topic
JPNZ
1522 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169338 7-Dec-2023 14:43
Send private message

I changed Fibre providers from Sky to Contact last week. Got an email from enable (local network) that my change would happen on xx/xx/xxxx then a day out a text stating what was happening. Change over was around 20 mins from my devices record. I wasn't using my internet at the time as I was out.




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+



Linux
11311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169341 7-Dec-2023 14:52
Send private message

@caffynz When you say connection is patchy what do you actually mean and is this happening over Wi-Fi or LAN?

 

I find 2degrees rock solid

caffynz

261 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3169347 7-Dec-2023 15:20
Send private message

When I'm working, it's connected via Ethernet cable. And some Microsoft sites just hang on loading for longer than usual. 

 

 



Wheelbarrow01
1714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3169871 9-Dec-2023 01:38
Send private message

If you want the assurance of continuous service, your best bet is to ask your new RSP to activate their service on Port 2 of the ONT on X date. Then ask your old RSP to disconnect a day or two after that. You may need to organise this 30+ days in advance to avoid the 30 day disconnection notice period that many RSPs insist on.

 

Activating on a second ONT port gives you the benefit of having two separate connections for a day or two, so it allows you time to setup and test the router on your new connection and get all your devices connected to it before the old RSP's service stops working. This is what I did when I switched providers recently. I also work from home a lot so it was crucial for me.

 

Having said that, if you decide to do a standard transfer of your existing connection from one RSP to another, the downtime is really only as long as it takes you to unplug the old router, plug in the new one, and configure it (if required). The actual cutover is pretty much instant and in the case of Chorus will generally happen within a minute or two of the requested time.

 

In terms of how long it takes to arrange, Chorus can complete a transfer within 2 hours of the RSP placing the order if that is what they ask for. Eg a transfer or activation order placed by the RSP at 2.45pm can be done as soon as 4pm the same day. If placed at 3.01pm then it can be done at 5pm. I'm not sure about leadtimes for other LFCs sorry.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright