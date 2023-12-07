There are really 2 parts to this query:

1) How long does it take to change ISPs? We have fibre now; when we moved to this home 3 years ago it had VDSL, and took about 2-3 weeks for our Internet to get connected (even though we had given our provider (2degrees) a heads up of the move date well in advance, at least 6 weeks' notice). That's normal or bad for a move?

And during the changeover (if we were to go for a new ISP), would there be any loss in Internet connection? (like there's no loss in power connection when we changed providers) I ask this because it is crucial we remain connected to the Internet - this area we live in has really bad mobile coverage so hotspotting from our mobile phones is not an option - and we need the Internet for work (I WFH) and for communication (we are Deaf so rely on the Internet)

2) Just wondering re changing ISPs as we are with 2degrees UFB, and love the 900/400 plan we have, but sometimes the connection is patchy (I believe) because sometimes websites for work take a long time to load - What is the easiest way to make a record of our connection/speeds over a certain time period e.g. 12 hours? To verify if we are indeed having drop outs or not. On other hand - it is not a biggie, and I am loath to "fix what's not broken" if that makes sense, especially if we would experience having no Internet for a while.