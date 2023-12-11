Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky fibre and ASUS RT-AX5400
fishb8

72 posts

Master Geek


#311063 11-Dec-2023 12:55
All I get is disconnected status
I've followed Sky's instructions but I must have got something wrong.
Sky's modem is on the way but trying to use my own modem just now.

Lorenceo
897 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3170641 11-Dec-2023 13:48
Their website indicates they require PPPoE for their fibre connections. Have you configured your WAN settings as per this page?

 

Make sure you have your router connected to the correct ONT port (It's usually LAN1/GE1, but could potentially be one of the others).

 

Does the LED on the ONT corresponding to the port you've been told to use turn on when you connect a device to it? If not, it's likely the ONT hasn't been provisioned yet.

 
 
 
 

fishb8

72 posts

Master Geek


  #3170734 11-Dec-2023 15:50
Thanks for reply.
Modem is set up as the top 2 instructions With PPoE and sky and user@sky user@sky.co.nz. The ONT Box has L1 connected correctly and the light goes off when cable removed.
I'm logged in to our network and the' fan' looks like it's connected but modem dashboard says disconnected.
I was with My Republic but had to move Isp when they shut down in may. The transition to 2 Degrees was problematic and speeds were slow

10 days ago got up in morning and got the same disconnected message. Looked at modem log and found heaps of stuff I didn't understand and it happened at 04. 00.
2D couldn't help as it wasn't their modem so I joined Sky and the connection happened this morning. Thought I'd set up properly bot no

Lorenceo
897 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3170757 11-Dec-2023 16:21
Try setting your router to DHCP instead (still on VLAN 10), perhaps? A previous poster seems to have run into the same issue: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=295699



fishb8

72 posts

Master Geek


  #3170819 11-Dec-2023 18:53
Got that set up already so must be something else. Sky tech couldn't sort it either.

djtOtago
982 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170822 11-Dec-2023 19:18
fishb8: 

 

.....

10 days ago got up in morning and got the same disconnected message. Looked at modem log and found heaps of stuff I didn't understand and it happened at 04. 00.
2D couldn't help as it wasn't their modem so I joined Sky and the connection happened this morning. Thought I'd set up properly bot no

 

Did 2D ever get you re connected? or did you just change ISP.

 

Maybe you have an actual Fibre fault. or faulty router.

 

 

fishb8

72 posts

Master Geek


  #3170844 11-Dec-2023 20:10
2D couldn't fix it. They have no tech gurus so they were happy to see me go
. I tried another router and Wan cable

Spyware
3264 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3170847 11-Dec-2023 20:21
And......




Spyware
3264 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3170854 11-Dec-2023 21:00
Why not just send the screen captures of your router config??




