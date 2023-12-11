All I get is disconnected status
I've followed Sky's instructions but I must have got something wrong.
Sky's modem is on the way but trying to use my own modem just now.
Their website indicates they require PPPoE for their fibre connections. Have you configured your WAN settings as per this page?
Make sure you have your router connected to the correct ONT port (It's usually LAN1/GE1, but could potentially be one of the others).
Does the LED on the ONT corresponding to the port you've been told to use turn on when you connect a device to it? If not, it's likely the ONT hasn't been provisioned yet.
Try setting your router to DHCP instead (still on VLAN 10), perhaps? A previous poster seems to have run into the same issue: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=295699
fishb8:
10 days ago got up in morning and got the same disconnected message. Looked at modem log and found heaps of stuff I didn't understand and it happened at 04. 00.
2D couldn't help as it wasn't their modem so I joined Sky and the connection happened this morning. Thought I'd set up properly bot no
Did 2D ever get you re connected? or did you just change ISP.
Maybe you have an actual Fibre fault. or faulty router.
And......
Why not just send the screen captures of your router config??
