Their website indicates they require PPPoE for their fibre connections. Have you configured your WAN settings as per this page?

Make sure you have your router connected to the correct ONT port (It's usually LAN1/GE1, but could potentially be one of the others).

Does the LED on the ONT corresponding to the port you've been told to use turn on when you connect a device to it? If not, it's likely the ONT hasn't been provisioned yet.