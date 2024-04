Is anyone here with Skinny broadband. Their broandband plans are cheaper by like $10 a month if you're on a $27 or higher prepaid mobile plan. I was wondering if it's possible to get a single month mobile plan with Skinny, get a broandband contract with them, then not renew the mobile plan. Would the broadband discount still apply after you have not renewed your mobile plan. I do not plan on permanently switching to skinny mobile.

Thanks