jordan8thepie1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311320 5-Jan-2024 19:26
A Few months ago my Grandfather was sent a notice saying that the copper is being withdrawn in his area. 

 

His ISP Trust Power is saying that he can get fibre broadband at his house. However the local chorus tech in the area is telling him its not possible as they won't cut into his concreate tiles along his driveway.

 

Unfortunately there is no conduit running from the street to his house. His house is a more than a few meters from the road behind some other houses but has his own driveway.

 

He had requested a deferent technician from his ISP and he has had the same technician show up 3 times who keeps tells him it's not possible to install fibre into his house due to the concreate tiles in his driveway.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178113 5-Jan-2024 19:29
Jase2985
12667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178174 5-Jan-2024 20:20
I love how they say it's not possible, it is, thrust it, but they don't want to pay for that as it will exceed their meagre >$1000 per household budget.

Technofreak
6254 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3178186 5-Jan-2024 20:51
It has to be possible to run something in there. Sounds like a cop out. We had ours thrusted as did my parents, two very different locations, Taranaki and the Waikato. Seems like some providers do it and some don't.

Don't settle for wireless broadband.




jordan8thepie1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3178248 6-Jan-2024 09:24
It's defiantly a cop out. We give the technician another option of taking it to the fence which is also concreate but that was met with a no. 

 

He has an old mains water pipe that is not in use anymore that goes from the bottom of the driveway to the house but that was also a no.

 

Definitely don't want to go wireless as he lives in an area where the wireless signal isn't perfect.  

quickymart
11957 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178270 6-Jan-2024 11:09
How does his existing copper line enter the property?

FineWine
2754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178276 6-Jan-2024 11:52
be nice to have a photo of the driveway etc.




jordan8thepie1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3178328 6-Jan-2024 12:13
Here is a photo from the street off of google maps. 

 

I'll be able to take more photos tomorrow afternoon. 

 



FineWine
2754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178339 6-Jan-2024 13:05
Thx. Still looks like a thrust even with a curve.




Wheelbarrow01
1496 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3178586 6-Jan-2024 22:37
Hi @jordan8thepie1

 

Could you please DM me with the address details? Mercury (formerly Trustpower) is my customer so I can coordinate with them on this one until a solution is found. Sounds like we just need to get a field manager out to take a closer look at it and confirm an appropriate solution. It really shouldn't be a big deal.

 

A couple of things to note - the fibre drop-off point may not be on the same side of the driveway as the copper drop-off point so that could be an issue that needs navigating. If the concrete driveway has a decorative finish then the field tech will be reluctant to cut, bury the cable and re-concrete as they won't be able to match the existing surface finish and in almost all cases the end user would furiously object to having a 30cm wide strip all the way up their drive with a different finish that sticks out like dogs balls. Even thrusting requires pilot and retrieval holes somewhere and if the concrete surface covers the full width of the section I could see why it might also be problematic.

 

Slot trenching may be a viable option but it's hard to tell without closer photos. All speculation on my part at this point but I am back at work on Wednesday 10th so can look into it then for you and get the local field team to investigate - just flick me the details.

 

Many thanks,

 

Simon




wellygary
7561 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178588 6-Jan-2024 22:46
jordan8thepie1:

 

Here is a photo from the street off of google maps.

 

 

I take it that is your Grandad you've scrubbed out,  at first I though I was looking at a clip from "Edge of Tomorrow" :)

 

Looks like plenty of options to sneak through the pebble gardens, Or even just lifting a bunch of the pavers and putting them back down....

Wheelbarrow01
1496 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3178593 6-Jan-2024 23:43
The OP sent me the address details and I took a look at the council GIS map. I can see why the technician might find it a challenge - the concreted driveway is a sweeping semi circular affair totalling around 60 metres, and a significant length of it looks to run boundary to boundary with retaining walls on one or possibly both sides (a bit hard to tell with aerial imagery).

 

I have found the order details and there are plenty of notes detailing the site specific complexities in carrying out the required civil works for this install. I have advised the OP that I will speak to our local Network Connect Manager when I am back at work mid next week. If a solution exists, we'll find it and ensure it is implemented.

 

Nothing is impossible - sometimes you we just need the right set of eyes across the job, and it doesn't look like that has happened on this job yet.

 

Our Network Connect Manager has a very particular set of skills. Skills she has acquired over a very long career. Skills that make her a nightmare for problem installs like this.....

 

Liam Neeson thought iconic 'Taken' speech was 'corny' 

 

 




nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3183725 18-Jan-2024 21:17
Any update on this?




Wheelbarrow01
1496 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3183868 19-Jan-2024 11:00
nztim: Any update on this?

 

The local network connect manager from Chorus and the field manager from UCG are investigating what options exist. I'm confident a solution can be found and executed.

 

 




jordan8thepie1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3191425 6-Feb-2024 14:46
Fibre has now been installed and connected in his house and is working excellent he gets speeds of around 312mbps Download and 105mbps Upload. Better than the old VDSL Connection he had. 

 

However the install is good up to the where the cable enters the house. He was not happy that the chorus technician drilled new holes when he already had existing holes that had Ethernet and Coax and had plenty of space to run the fibre optic cable through he had told the technician.

 

The Chorus technician had switched off the POE Injector at the wall for his Wireless Access Point's  and reenabled the Wireless networks on the router supplied by his ISP which were disabled. due to where his router is located using the Wifi Networks on his router halves his signal strength due to the room acting as a bit of a faraday cage.  

 

I ended up having to check over his home network today and sort out his WIFI issues caused by the chorus technician.

Goosey
2481 posts

Uber Geek


  #3191480 6-Feb-2024 15:29
Nice.

 

I was just reading this thread and thought…it’s all possible if the home owner wants to maybe redecorate one edge of the driveway with say “stones or pebbles” to hide the cut. Obviously, home owner to sort that.

 

 

 

anyhow regarding your ISP router, I’d say tech needed to factory reset it, to properly test the connection.

 

anything after that is home owner responsibility…. Tech shouldn’t have to reconfigure any customisations a home owner has implemented.

 

 

 

 

