jordan8thepie1:

A Few months ago my Grandfather was sent a notice saying that the copper is being withdrawn in his area.

His ISP Trust Power is saying that he can get fibre broadband at his house. However the local chorus tech in the area is telling him its not possible as they won't cut into his concreate tiles along his driveway.

Unfortunately there is no conduit running from the street to his house. His house is a more than a few meters from the road behind some other houses but has his own driveway.

He had requested a deferent technician from his ISP and he has had the same technician show up 3 times who keeps tells him it's not possible to install fibre into his house due to the concreate tiles in his driveway.