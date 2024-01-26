Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUber Broadband letting pings through - worrying or who cares?
dmshimself

43 posts

Geek


#311552 26-Jan-2024 12:46
Send private message quote this post

I began using Uber NZ for broadband ages ago and my early tests showed the router was very secure and let very little, if any traffic through to my home network.  The support staff are excellent - best I've found.

 

Recently I've found Uber allow anyone to ping an Uber router and get a positive acknowledgement.  As an  ex IT person with a strong security background, my first reaction was to jump and ask to get that changed, but apparently they cannot as it is used for 'security and monitoring' purposes.  That sounded not quite right to me as the ISP should be able to use their own infrastructure for such checks, not the public IP.  And pings didn't used to get through.

 

This issue does allow a bad actor to know there is an active router and perhaps crank up some more action.

 

In the short term I've put a pfsense firewall up between the router and my network and I can see a fair amount of port scanning going on and a few other locations with bad IP reputations having a stab at me from time to time.

 

Any other Uber customers around with observations?

 

Anyway, should I be concerned? Opinions valued!!

 

 

Create new topic
UberOverLord
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186779 26-Jan-2024 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Hey there.

So we've always let ICMP "through" to our CPE onsite. There are no circumstances where the CPE wouldn't be 'pingable' externally. The reasons for this are many (pmtu comes to mind) and it has never been the case, in our 20 odd years, otherwise.

With respect to the port scanning you're seeing on pfsense; reach out to me directly with logs if you like. We do quite a lot from a security perspective and a small amount will be normal, a large amount not so much.

 

 

 

Cheers

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
UberOverLord
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186782 26-Jan-2024 13:08
Send private message quote this post

3 further points; 

 

 

 

icmp is not being forwarded to your router; it is the CPE under our control that is replying.
unless you have a DMZ to your pfsense device, there is no way for any port scans coming in our interface to get to you

 

check any vpn's you're running. Are you sure the traffic of concern is not coming in on those interfaces? Logs will show.

dmshimself

43 posts

Geek


  #3186924 26-Jan-2024 15:41
Send private message quote this post

That is extremely helpful.  A couple of thoughts from me.  When I first got the Uber router, the Gibson Shields Up! gave a perfect result. I know its not a professional tool, but has always given me a good starting point.  I should have taken a screenshot!  From my unreliable memory this ping-ability only started this year, so from what you have said it seems to be much more likely to be something I have put in place.  The things changed by me this year are pretty minor.  The first significant thought is Tailscale and I'll take a look at that being the culprit.

 

Thanks for the offer to look at the pfsense logs and I'll do some homework first, but I might well pass them on.

 

I'm leaning towards the 'who cares' answer rather than my initial jumping to worrying.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 