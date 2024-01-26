I began using Uber NZ for broadband ages ago and my early tests showed the router was very secure and let very little, if any traffic through to my home network. The support staff are excellent - best I've found.

Recently I've found Uber allow anyone to ping an Uber router and get a positive acknowledgement. As an ex IT person with a strong security background, my first reaction was to jump and ask to get that changed, but apparently they cannot as it is used for 'security and monitoring' purposes. That sounded not quite right to me as the ISP should be able to use their own infrastructure for such checks, not the public IP. And pings didn't used to get through.

This issue does allow a bad actor to know there is an active router and perhaps crank up some more action.

In the short term I've put a pfsense firewall up between the router and my network and I can see a fair amount of port scanning going on and a few other locations with bad IP reputations having a stab at me from time to time.

Any other Uber customers around with observations?

Anyway, should I be concerned? Opinions valued!!