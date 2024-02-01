Apologies if this has been asked before - my google-foo seems to be quite weak and I can't find an answer.

I am stuck with a VDSL connection. The Copper line runs from a cabine to a pole on the street outside my house, and then a fair distance (50 - 100 meters?) through a padock which is part of my property and into my house. There is a black cable (presumably grease filled) which terminates INSIDE my house near the front door, from where it is joined and runs to my modem.

Who is responsible for [paying for] problems related to the cable running between the house and the pole on the road?