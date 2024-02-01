Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandVDSL - where is demarc / who is responsible for what?
davidgo2

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311612 1-Feb-2024 08:55
Apologies if this has been asked before - my google-foo seems to be quite weak and I can't find an answer.

 

I am stuck with a VDSL connection.  The Copper line runs from a cabine to a pole on the street outside my house, and then a fair distance (50 - 100 meters?) through a padock which is part of my property and into my house.     There is a black cable (presumably grease filled) which terminates INSIDE my house near the front door, from where it is joined and runs to my modem.

 

Who is responsible for [paying for] problems related to the cable running between the house and the pole on the road? 

RunningMan
8053 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189095 1-Feb-2024 09:05
Demarc is normally either the first jackpoint where that black cable ends (as in your case) or the obvious external termination point on the outside of the building where the join between internal and external cable happens.

 
 
 
 

nztim
2943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3189098 1-Feb-2024 09:10
Chorus is responsible to the entry point in at the side of the house (the white telecom box)

 

If there is no demarcation box then I guess it will be the end of that black cable?

 

@wheelbarrow01 is probably best to answer this

 

What has happened?




davidgo2

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189101 1-Feb-2024 09:20
@NZTIM - thank you for your reply.   I do hope @wheelbarrow01 chimes in as well!  

 

My connection speed suddenly dropped 10-20%  (Upload line sync went from 10 megabit to 6.5 megabit - and then after the Chorus technicians came back up to 8 megabit.  My download speeds have dropped from 50 megabit to 46 megabit)     The problem is likely in the cable between my house and the pole - and I'm about to have a fight with Chorus because they are saying the new load speed is the maximum that can be attained!    Assuming that the cable needs to be replaced to get my speeds up I'm wondering who is responsible for the cost of digging up the line.   

 

 



nztim
2943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3189105 1-Feb-2024 09:39
davidgo2:

 

@NZTIM - thank you for your reply.   I do hope @wheelbarrow01 chimes in as well!  

 

My connection speed suddenly dropped 10-20%  (Upload line sync went from 10 megabit to 6.5 megabit - and then after the Chorus technicians came back up to 8 megabit.  My download speeds have dropped from 50 megabit to 46 megabit)     The problem is likely in the cable between my house and the pole - and I'm about to have a fight with Chorus because they are saying the new load speed is the maximum that can be attained!    Assuming that the cable needs to be replaced to get my speeds up I'm wondering who is responsible for the cost of digging up the line.   

 

 

Have you disconnected the other Jack points so that the cable goes to a single jack point only?

 

That thick cable also doesn't punch down onto the jack points directly very well so could be a dodgy joint there.

 

Also have you tried another router? 

 

 

 

 




davidgo2

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3189111 1-Feb-2024 09:49
nztim:

 

Have you disconnected the other Jack points so that the cable goes to a single jack point only?

 

That thick cable also doesn't punch down onto the jack points directly very well so could be a dodgy joint there.

 

Also have you tried another router? 

 

 

Thank you for the thought.  I have indeed tried another router to no avail, and there are no dodgy joints at the connection to the house - The Chorus technicians had the same kind of results connecting directly to the incoming line.    (Also, there are no phone jacks wired up - it goes to the house, then onto cat5e/cat6 and to the modem. I have every reason to believe the problem is a combination of water ingress in the black cable and lack of proper maintenance/repair work on the cable between the cabinet and our property. 

nztim
2943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3189118 1-Feb-2024 10:01
davidgo2:

 

Thank you for the thought.  I have indeed tried another router to no avail, and there are no dodgy joints at the connection to the house - The Chorus technicians had the same kind of results connecting directly to the incoming line.    (Also, there are no phone jacks wired up - it goes to the house, then onto cat5e/cat6 and to the modem. I have every reason to believe the problem is a combination of water ingress in the black cable and lack of proper maintenance/repair work on the cable between the cabinet and our property. 

 

 

Okay so the point where the cable changes from black stuff to cat5/cat6 is where responsibility ends.




RunningMan
8053 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189208 1-Feb-2024 11:43
davidgo2:

 

speed suddenly dropped 10-20%  Upload line sync went from 10 megabit to 6.5 megabit - and then after the Chorus technicians came back up to 8 megabit.  My download speeds have dropped from 50 megabit to 46 megabit)    

 

 

This is still a respectable VDSL sync rate, and unless there is significant instability on the line I don't expect Chorus will see this as a fault.

 

The nature of xDSL is that sync rates are variable, and will be influenced by external sources/interference as well as crosstalk from other connections in the same feeder. The recently rectified fault will also make DDLM pull the sync rate back until the line seems stable, then it may increase.

 

So, doesn't actually look like a fault (Chorus fixed it already). Just wait, the old sync rate may return if you are lucky.



Bung
5543 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3189215 1-Feb-2024 11:59
davidgo2:  I have every reason to believe the problem is a combination of water ingress in the black cable and lack of proper maintenance/repair work on the cable between the cabinet and our property. 

 

 

Just as a thought, there no chance that temporary electric fence standards could have knicked the buried cable in the paddock is there?

Wheelbarrow01
1466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3189216 1-Feb-2024 11:59
RunningMan:

 

davidgo2:

 

speed suddenly dropped 10-20%  Upload line sync went from 10 megabit to 6.5 megabit - and then after the Chorus technicians came back up to 8 megabit.  My download speeds have dropped from 50 megabit to 46 megabit)    

 

 

This is still a respectable VDSL sync rate, and unless there is significant instability on the line I don't expect Chorus will see this as a fault.

 

The nature of xDSL is that sync rates are variable, and will be influenced by external sources/interference as well as crosstalk from other connections in the same feeder. The recently rectified fault will also make DDLM pull the sync rate back until the line seems stable, then it may increase.

 

So, doesn't actually look like a fault (Chorus fixed it already). Just wait, the old sync rate may return if you are lucky.

 

 

Thanks @RunningMan,

 

You've pretty much summed up all that I was going to say. There's no way to ascertain that the cable on the property is to blame for the reduced speed - there are a number of external factors that affect line speeds, most of which cannot be controlled which is why VDSL a best efforts service. Chorus would likely not commit to replacing a cable in such circumstances as there is no guarantee that such an investment would provide any discernable improvement.

 

The changes made as a result of the fault technician visit that has already occured mean that the vectoring and DLM settings will go through their cycles to try and find the optimum sync rate again over the coming days.




richms
26495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3189221 1-Feb-2024 12:11
Seems like its still working fine. This is why copper internet sucks, its varied on attenuation and cable noise which means that you will see changes of performance that are still working fine as cables are aging, worked on, other cables in the bundle become used or disused etc. DLM may bring it back but really there is no fault unless it is dropping out or having massive error counts which your modems stats will show you.




snj

snj
49 posts

Geek


  #3189224 1-Feb-2024 12:31
One thing I'll add is that I've found it highly dependable on exactly which Chorus tech actually gets assigned a VDSL job these days.

 

Personally, I've been having issues since March last year after the line dropped and speeds went down to about 25% of original, and disconnects during bad weather, when I finally got around to reporting it, had several times when Chorus claimed to have done work on the line but no contact/etc nor improvement. Even had Chorus directly say they had no record of speeds that had been attainable for 3 years prior (i.e. since the last main changes to VDSL profiles).

 

Eventually Chorus sent someone that claimed to be one of the expert technicians and he didn't even know what G.Vector was (it got disabled at one point during the faults and to this day never got re enabled), when the drops started occurring again they sent someone else and they actually worked on the line for over an hour and magically things were mostly back to historic rates/etc.

 

Even though the line still drops unacceptably regularly (easily averaging over 2x/day over a month), I've sort of given up/grinned and beared it in fear of it getting worse again.

