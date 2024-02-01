Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband: Ont relocation when getting hyperfiber
richms

26497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#311616 1-Feb-2024 13:50
Finally decided its time to move on from voyager for various reasons, and will go to quic with hyperfiber for the new connection.

 

So anyway, as I will not be in a rush to do it like with the first fiber install where I got it put where they were happy to do it without entering the basement or drilling potenitally asbestos containing material, I figure I may as well get the ONT in the server closet where I want it (needs a basement run and up the inside of a wall - easy for me to do ahead of time)

 

When they do a new hyperfiber install and keep the legacy fiber ONT intact, I assume they would joint another piece onto the run in the box outside and run to the new ONT. What is the process if I want to get a piece of it to run before they come?




Richard rich.ms

SirHumphreyAppleby
2562 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189262 1-Feb-2024 14:03
Both the external and internal fibre has two physical fibres. Based on my two-ONT setup, I would expect they would attach to the second fibre behind the first ONT and run a pigtail to the second ONT, placed right next to it.

 
 
 
 

Wheelbarrow01
1469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3189263 1-Feb-2024 14:15
Whilst it is common to have the second ONT pigtailed from the primary ONT and mounted right next to it, you can request that the second fibre be run along a different pathway from the external termination point (ETP/FTP) on the outside of the dwelling (assuming you have an ETP of course).

You may need to discuss the pathway with the technician on-site, and then ask for a follow-up appointment for installation if you want to install your own conduit in the intervening time.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

richms

26497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3189269 1-Feb-2024 14:32
No no way I can just get 20m of the cable and get it installed and only have to take a single day off work to get it done?




Richard rich.ms



Wheelbarrow01
1469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3189491 1-Feb-2024 22:56
richms:

 

No no way I can just get 20m of the cable and get it installed and only have to take a single day off work to get it done?

 

 

Chorus techs can't/won't use any fibre cabling that Chorus hasn't supplied them directly, however you could potentially run your own empty conduit/duct with a draw wire for the tech to install the cable into.

 

Unfortunately we aren't dealing with absolutes - I can't say with 100% certainty what route can or can't be taken onsite. It's really something the tech has to see first.

 

Also, whether the property is served by connectorised fibre or fibre that is air-blown in a continuous run from the roadside cabinet could also make a difference.

 

Saturday appointments are available in almost all areas for residential orders - is that an option for you?




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

quickymart
11581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3189494 1-Feb-2024 23:26
richms:

 

No no way I can just get 20m of the cable and get it installed and only have to take a single day off work to get it done?

 

 

What happens if that cable you supplied yourself develops a fault? Chorus wouldn't touch it.

 

Maybe try for a Saturday install, as suggested above?

Johnk
764 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189527 2-Feb-2024 06:58
richms:

 

No no way I can just get 20m of the cable and get it installed and only have to take a single day off work to get it done?

 

 

 

 

When I first moved from copper to Fibre, I preinstalled conduit from ETP to where I wanted to have the ONT. Sweeping bends, not elbows, with a draw-wire in for Chorus to use to pull new fibre through. 

 

Worked perfectly, techs advised me it was the quickest and easiest install they have ever had to do ha. 

 

 

 

I would do this if i were you, pulling a cable through a well installed and planned conduit takes a matter of minutes so generally quicker than the tech having to staple/clip to skirting or under the house. 

cisconz
cisconz
1323 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189538 2-Feb-2024 08:12
Johnk:

 

When I first moved from copper to Fibre, I preinstalled conduit from ETP to where I wanted to have the ONT. Sweeping bends, not elbows, with a draw-wire in for Chorus to use to pull new fibre through. 

 

Worked perfectly, techs advised me it was the quickest and easiest install they have ever had to do ha. 

 

 

 

I would do this if i were you, pulling a cable through a well installed and planned conduit takes a matter of minutes so generally quicker than the tech having to staple/clip to skirting or under the house. 

 

 

I did something similar, but mine was a new build, so Conduit from Boundry directly to the right place in the house, and they did an "ETP less" Install where there is no ETP.




Hmmmm



nztim
2947 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3189541 2-Feb-2024 08:33
With my installation there is about 10M of Fibre wrapped up in the ETP allowing easy relocation the ONT (which I don't want to do anyway as it's in my rack)

 

 

 

I assume yours is the same, I would do all the hard work running PVC internally with a draw cable to where you want the ONT to go and then get them to come relocate it.,

 

 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1367 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189613 2-Feb-2024 11:57
If you use something like 25mm Alkathene water pipe it will be cheaper and you can literally push 50m of cable through it because it is so slippery (assuming no joins and you have room for the large bend radius)

 

I have put it in a few installs and it works great.. the Chorus guys seem pretty happy




Matthew

richms

26497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3189631 2-Feb-2024 13:14
nztim:

 

With my installation there is about 10M of Fibre wrapped up in the ETP allowing easy relocation the ONT (which I don't want to do anyway as it's in my rack)

 

 

 

I assume yours is the same, I would do all the hard work running PVC internally with a draw cable to where you want the ONT to go and then get them to come relocate it.,

 

 

My install was done on the opposite side of the wooden wall directly below where the cable attaches to the house as the other location was thru a fiber cement board wall which is probably ACM - Ideally I want it in the server cupboard which is under the stairs in the middle of the house so needs a basement run. I will have to go around the edge of the house and back in as a direct line across is thru part of it where I want to drop the floor down so best to avoid having to move it again by attaching to that part of it.




Richard rich.ms

