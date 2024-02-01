Finally decided its time to move on from voyager for various reasons, and will go to quic with hyperfiber for the new connection.

So anyway, as I will not be in a rush to do it like with the first fiber install where I got it put where they were happy to do it without entering the basement or drilling potenitally asbestos containing material, I figure I may as well get the ONT in the server closet where I want it (needs a basement run and up the inside of a wall - easy for me to do ahead of time)

When they do a new hyperfiber install and keep the legacy fiber ONT intact, I assume they would joint another piece onto the run in the box outside and run to the new ONT. What is the process if I want to get a piece of it to run before they come?