There seems to be an issue that ISPs can't solve.
We switched ISPs in December. Lets call them ISP-1 & ISP-2.
We had Fibre with a VOIP Homeline with ISP-1.
When we switched to ISP-2 we forgot to advise we wanted to keep our Homeline.
ISP-2 said they can't access the number unless ISP-1 reactivates it first.
Over several weeks we have tried several times to get ISP-1 to reactive it.
They have been unable to do so.
Now 30+ days have elapsed and they say the number is now in quarantine, and they can do nothing.
Perhaps ISP-2 (who we are the customer of) should be able to sort it out without us spending 4-5 hours talking to low-level techs and sales people?
Should we ask them to escalate this to VOCUS who supplies their services?
Thanks!