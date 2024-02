michaelmurfy: But you're clearly online already. Do you need a free modem? Most providers don't actually give a free modem anymore but you can rent one from them for the very reason of people either selling them or them ending up in ewaste somewhere. I guess for you, the free modem is to sell. But if you wanted the absolute cheapest deal why not just go with Skinny Wireless instead of Fibre? I honestly think your days of milking providers for freebies are basically over with the recent Chorus price increases. Skinny also technically charge $5 per month for 12 months ($60) for a modem as if you used BYO you get $5/mo off. To be honest if Skinny read this, I'm going to recommend making it a modem rental going forward with a $150 charge if not returned to stop people from grabbing a modem to just sell it off as it is just a waste. You're not going to get an answer out of anyone here about upcoming deals. You may be able to talk to retention to get a deal but upcoming deals are often under a NDA.

Well actually, I have used free modems as signal extenders across my house, and It is not really a negative to be getting deals that offer maximum value for money, why wouldn't I upgrade a modem to a new model especially from how far technology changes, when wifi transmition go from 2.4 Ghz to 5.0Ghz to 6.0Ghz or if you modem breaks, it is always better to have spare than to have to pay an extra $200 out of contract.

To tell someone not to expect anything in return for 12 or 24 month contract is counter-productive and anticompetitive, the whole point of competition for customers to get value for money rather than going back to the monopoly hellhole we had before the Government forced Telecom break up.

As you have pointed out it is already built into their costing of their plan and if that is true they shouldn't be advertising "FREE MODEM with 12 Month Contract", but thanks for pointing that out, That would take down the Skinny Fibre Connection for $55 p/m with BYO and the month free as I still have a skinny modem still a box from 2 years ago.

And the reason I am going for Fibre instead of wireless is because it is more reliable and my Fibre connection is there because I spent many a year under a contract for it to be installed, But as I have experienced I don't need anything more than 300/100 connection, I still manage to download hundreds of gigs a month with low latency, don't experience any buffering or slow down of service so why would I choose a spotty service compared to wired?

And I will point out, I am not expecting people to spill exact plans, I named the dates I usually change my connection are there other trends like Easter or other holidays when telcos have always run promotions. I am aware plans don't leak but there definitely are trends for when promotions usually run.

Sorry for the long reply, but you seemed to be attacking me for getting value for my dollar when most of these companies are posting profits, so I am not the one "milking" anyone.