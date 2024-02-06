Up top, I have no idea what I’m doing, figured if I copied the existing one I would be fine.
I am about to do some fairly extensive earthworks around the house to build some retaining walls before the house gets pushed over and replaced, I’m fairly handy with construction but not so good with cables.
Today I overlanded both the water pipe and phone line as these are in the firing line when excavating, water went great, phone line not so much.
The house is an old batch with a few jack points through it, we’ve had issues before and only had the one working jack point.
I ran cat 6 from the street straight to the jackpoint that we use, which is a Cat5A, black cable to terminal 5 and yellow to terminal 4, so the blue set.
Seems it’s not this simple, because it’s not working. I’ve checked all the connections and they are solid.
Can anyone point out where I went wrong? It would be very appreciated!
Thank you