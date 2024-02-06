Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ran new telephone line and cannot get my internet to work
#311674 6-Feb-2024 18:26
Up top, I have no idea what I’m doing, figured if I copied the existing one I would be fine.

I am about to do some fairly extensive earthworks around the house to build some retaining walls before the house gets pushed over and replaced, I’m fairly handy with construction but not so good with cables.

Today I overlanded both the water pipe and phone line as these are in the firing line when excavating, water went great, phone line not so much.

The house is an old batch with a few jack points through it, we’ve had issues before and only had the one working jack point.

I ran cat 6 from the street straight to the jackpoint that we use, which is a Cat5A, black cable to terminal 5 and yellow to terminal 4, so the blue set.

Seems it’s not this simple, because it’s not working. I’ve checked all the connections and they are solid.

Can anyone point out where I went wrong? It would be very appreciated!

Thank you

  #3191521 6-Feb-2024 18:51
I think you went wrong not officially getting the network owner to disconnect for you.

 

if you ran a new line from the street to the house, only wire it to the one Jack point.

 

 

 

this sounds a bit messy. What’s the plan for reconnecting once the house is replaced?
What happened to the cable that’s owned by the network company…. Did you chop it at the boundary?

 
 
 
 

  #3191523 6-Feb-2024 19:12
You don't say, but preusmably this is a Chorus copper connection. Assuming that's the case, you can work on the cabling on your side of the demarc which is either the first jackpoint that the exterior cable comes to (sounds like your case) or the external termination point (usually a small white plastic box on the building exterior.

 

The leadin from the street belongs to Chorus, so you shouldn't be working on any cable joins at the street - apart from not being yours, you could cause other equipment damage or disconnection.

 

You'll probably need to log a fault with your RSP and get Chorus to come out and repair.

  #3191528 6-Feb-2024 19:44
Haha definitely working on a Chorus cable then. White box is attached to a garden shed then the house from there.

No damage done though, I’ve hooked it back up how it was and it’s working fine.

The new house will have new services run, what I’m trying to achieve now is just a temporary solution, we’re living in the house and doing as much work as possible until it has to come down and we move out.

Don’t really want to pay to have it re-run, I don’t think it’s that simple anyway, they probably wouldn’t be keen to run it overground and exposed, which it has to be until earthworks are complete, but I could ask. The other option is have it disconnected while earthworks are done and the permanent cable to in and hooked up, this would still leave us without internet for a couple of weeks minimum, my partner works from home so trying to avoid this.

I really just need to know how to wire in a single jack point I guess



  #3191533 6-Feb-2024 20:09
The demolition and earth moving company will make you sign a waiver (most Likley part of the contract).

 

you either arrange proper disconnection and segregation or they do it for you and charge back.

 

This applies to the council services too.

 

 

 

if they damage council or utility network stuff….it will be on you and not them as you have signed a waiver.

 

 

  #3191538 6-Feb-2024 20:19
You understand I’m moving the services right?

I work in civil construction, mitigating risk around services is part of my day to day.

Never see a “property owner said there were no service” clause in a contract before.

