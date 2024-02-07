squareeyes123:

I have been charged with organising fibre for a family shop. They do use the wifi casually, and ethernet for eftpos... but the main reason is for a landline.

As far as I'm aware ISPs don't install phone copper nowadays. At the time One/Vodafone put them on wireless broadband (with built in landline). It's a fibre area in a CBD, so god knows why.

Fast forward 18 months and they have had nothing but problems with their landline (turns out the modem was constantly skipping from 4g to 5g). One/Vodafone refuse to cut them over to fibre without signing another 12 months. So, goodbye.

My question...

Can the shop get a residential plan? They don't make a ton of money and would rather month to month than a new contract. Residential plans seem cheaper/more flexible.



The building has old copper but no idea what state it's in so I'm assuming fibre + phone line is the way to go.