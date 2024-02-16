Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Fake, potentially malicious emails received
eracode

#311818 16-Feb-2024 16:33
I’m sure this problem is well-understood by many people on GZ but the how and why of what’s going on is beyond me. I’m also sure it will have been discussed here as a common problem but I don’t know where/how to find it.

 

A friend has received an email purporting to be from me (but isn’t). It has a plausible subject line and says photos of mutual interest are attached. There’s a link to be clicked but fortunately he hasn’t fallen for that. Obviously the sender is up to no good.

 

Over the past year or so he has received numerous similar emails purporting to be from another mutual friend.

 

We would like to know how these emails arise. Has someone gained access to his contact list - or maybe mine? He’s been blocking the sender’s email address but is still getting them.

 

Is there any way to stop this happening? Will changing his email address achieve anything? Is this a potentially serious situation - or nothing much to worry about? Will be grateful for any comments or advice on all this.




jnimmo
  #3196455 16-Feb-2024 16:42
Without seeing the email headers, it’s a little hard to tell what’s going on. Make sure you’re both using an email provider who support DKIM, DMARC and SPF https://www.cloudflare.com/learning/email-security/dmarc-dkim-spf/

Commonly this kind of activity may happen after unauthorised access to someone’s email account through phishing/stolen credentials, or malware on one of the parties devices - so ensuring strong passwords and MFA etc.

Getting a new email address should help but ensuring it’s with a provider who validate the sender is important.
It’s likely to be largely automated activity than anything targeted.

